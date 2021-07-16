 
Yarn Shoppe Denver to Host 3rd Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week in Denver, CO!

3rd Annual Denver Boutique Week

A Celebration of Local Black Owned Businesses in Denver, CO.

FREE EVENT!
By: Yarn Shoppe Denver
 
 
3rd Annual Dbw Photo For Pr
3rd Annual Dbw Photo For Pr
DENVER - July 21, 2021 - PRLog -- It's Time to Shop till you drop, in Denver, CO.!   Vintage Handbags Denver, and Yarn Shoppe Denver, 1615 California St., #403, Denver, CO 80202, 720.473.2598.  Vintage Handbags Denver https://goo.gl/maps/WFo7X4SQHrhct5QS7 and www.YarnShoppeDenver.com hosts its 3rd Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week, July 30 – August 6, 2021.  This free community event is not to be missed!  Join us as we celebrate the best local Black owned businesses in the Mile High City!

This is an eight (8) day shopping spree, in person and on-line!  Begin at Vintage Handbags Denver and enter for your chance to win a Gift Card and door prizes as you make your way to Yarn Shoppe Denver and Shop at Matter!  Take the time to plan your boutique week adventure. Pay attention to the Shops, makers, and artisan's hours and days of the week of operation for each business.  Due to the Covid – 19 pandemic, please follow social distancing, and wear masks.  You may also shop each Black owned business on their website's on-line store!  The largest curated event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the 3rd Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week is an annual event hosted by Bags by CAB a/k/a Yarn Shoppe Denver as an opportunity for local Black owned business entrepreneurs; creators, makers, handcrafters, local artisans, and designers to showcase their local businesses, and connect with the community.

We are proud to bring Denver's best curated group of local Black businesses directly to you for eight (8) fabulous days beginning with the best Genuine Vintage Designer Handbag shop; Vintage Handbags Denver, Google Page: https://goo.gl/maps/WFo7X4SQHrhct5QS7 the absolute best genuine vintage selection in the Mile High City!  Calling all hipsters, book worms, thinkers, gamers and lovers of the literary arts; Shop At Matter https://www.shopatmatter.com/ located in the hip Coors Field Neighborhood.  Also, let's not forget about the absolute best, local yarn store in downtown Denver, Yarn Shoppe Denver, www.yarnshoppedenver.com located on California Street and 16th Street Mall!  Shop their local hand spun, hand dyed yarns by local fiber artisans.  Yarn Shoppe Denver is the official Travel Concierge for all knit and crochet experiences in downtown Denver.  Book your Friday night staycation during your visit.  Finally, we encourage you to shop these amazing women Black owned on-line businesses: www.curioussunshine.com, www.mobilecomputrain.com www.bagsbycab.com and locally owned and operated www.yarnshoppedenver.com is proud to feature multiple female fiber artisans showcasing their handcrafted designs.

Wear comfortable shoes and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds and pick up several items to fill up your shopping bags! Plan your days, and times for parking, walking, and shopping  www.DenverBoutiqueWeek.com.  Shop on-line or stop by Yarn Shoppe Denver and enjoy free door prizes! Experience the fun and excitement July 30 – August 6, 2021. Visit us, or call: 720.473.2598.  Shop till you drop!  CAB 😊

Contact:   Cassandra Allen - Brown
Bags By CAB, LLC
Bags By CAB - Yarn Shoppe
Bags By CAB – Production & Events
Yarn Shoppe Denver
1615 California St #403, Denver, CO 80202
Phone 720.473.2598

www.yarnshoppedenver.com (Yarn Shoppe Denver)

https://squareup.com/store/yarn-shoppe  (On-Line Retail)

https://goo.gl/maps/NKaFYLB6uWE2  (Google Page)

https://www.vintagehandbagsdenver.com (Vintage Handbags)

http://yarnshoppestudio.blogspot.com (Education)

https://bagsbycab.blogspot.com/ (Blog)

www.Instagram.com/yarnshoppe_denver (Instagram)

