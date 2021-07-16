News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Yarn Shoppe Denver to Host 3rd Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week in Denver, CO!
3rd Annual Denver Boutique Week
A Celebration of Local Black Owned Businesses in Denver, CO.
FREE EVENT!
By: Yarn Shoppe Denver
This is an eight (8) day shopping spree, in person and on-line! Begin at Vintage Handbags Denver and enter for your chance to win a Gift Card and door prizes as you make your way to Yarn Shoppe Denver and Shop at Matter! Take the time to plan your boutique week adventure. Pay attention to the Shops, makers, and artisan's hours and days of the week of operation for each business. Due to the Covid – 19 pandemic, please follow social distancing, and wear masks. You may also shop each Black owned business on their website's on-line store! The largest curated event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the 3rd Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week is an annual event hosted by Bags by CAB a/k/a Yarn Shoppe Denver as an opportunity for local Black owned business entrepreneurs;
We are proud to bring Denver's best curated group of local Black businesses directly to you for eight (8) fabulous days beginning with the best Genuine Vintage Designer Handbag shop; Vintage Handbags Denver, Google Page: https://goo.gl/
Wear comfortable shoes and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds and pick up several items to fill up your shopping bags! Plan your days, and times for parking, walking, and shopping www.DenverBoutiqueWeek.com. Shop on-line or stop by Yarn Shoppe Denver and enjoy free door prizes! Experience the fun and excitement July 30 – August 6, 2021. Visit us, or call: 720.473.2598. Shop till you drop! CAB 😊
Contact: Cassandra Allen - Brown
Bags By CAB, LLC
Bags By CAB - Yarn Shoppe
Bags By CAB – Production & Events
Yarn Shoppe Denver
1615 California St #403, Denver, CO 80202
Phone 720.473.2598
www.yarnshoppedenver.com (Yarn Shoppe Denver)
https://squareup.com/
https://goo.gl/
https://www.vintagehandbagsdenver.com (Vintage Handbags)
http://yarnshoppestudio.blogspot.com (Education)
https://bagsbycab.blogspot.com/
www.Instagram.com/
Contact
Cassandra Allen - Brown
***@bagsbycab.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse