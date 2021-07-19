News By Tag
Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control to Lead 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Movement
"I am so very honored and enthused about leading the Guilford Go Red for Women campaign this year along with our Executive Leadership Team. With this amazing group of leaders, I am confident we will exceed our goals for fundraising and increasing awareness to help improve the health of women in our community," said Hazelwood. "In a matter of seven years, I lost my father and several grandparents, prematurely, due to heart conditions. This makes me personally passionate about educating our community about the power we have to live longer, healthier lives, with preventative lifestyle choices. We are excited to partner with individuals and companies in Guilford County to support education on the importance of preventative lifestyle choices, healthier workplaces, and CPR training."
"We are thrilled to have Leah's experience, passion and energy to lead Go Red in Guilford County. Together, we know that we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them," said Hollan Anderson, American Heart Association development director for Guilford Go Red for Women.
As part of Hazelwood's Chair Focus, Go-Forth Pest Control is also serving as the Online Wellness Series Sponsor. Through this collaboration, the American Heart Association will be providing a series of webinars available to companies/organizations and their employees in Guilford County and other supporting communities within Go-Forth Pest Control's footprint. Go-Forth Pest Control has nine locations, including the Triad, Triangle, Lake Norman, Charlotte in North Carolina, with additional locations in Richmond, VA and Columbia, SC. The wellness at work webinars will be announced later this fall.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States, killing one woman about every 80 seconds. Nearly 60 percent of all stroke deaths are women, and cardiovascular disease claims more women's lives each year than all forms of cancer, accidents and diabetes combined. The good news is that 80 percent of heart attack and stroke-related events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, such as knowing your vital health numbers, moving more, eating smarter and managing blood pressure. Empowering women to make changes to prevent cardiovascular disease leads to more precious memories with our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.
Go Red for Women is a year-round movement focused on awareness, prevention education, risk factor reduction, healthy behavioral changes and women's heart health research. With support from National Go Red for Women Sponsor CVS Health, National Together to End Stroke Sponsor Encompass Health and Guilford Go Red for Women Platform Sponsor Go-Forth Pest Control, this year's Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon scheduled for May 2022.
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth's mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit http://Go-Forth.com
