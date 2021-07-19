News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Liet Le, MD
Dr. Le discusses solar elastosis, a degenerative condition of elastic tissue in the dermis due to prolonged sun exposure
Solar elastosis is a disorder in which the skin appears yellow and thickened as a result of sun damage. It is caused by years of accumulated sun exposure and is commonly referred to as "sun damage" or "photoaging"
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Liet Le, MD
As a graduate of Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dr. Le was rigorously educated and trained in all aspects of dermatological care, including aesthetic dermatology and hair restoration.
Dr. Le is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and maintains memberships in the Texas Dermatological Society, American Society of Dermatological Surgery, National Psoriasis Foundation and the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Le has experience treating patients in both private practice and hospital settings. For additional information about Dr. Le, please visit https://radiantdermtx.com/
