Shohei Ohtani Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for June 2021
First great pitcher and hitter since the legendary Babe Ruth - First Japanese player to take part in All-Star home run derby - First player since Babe Ruth to lead in home runs and start a game as pitcher
Other finalists for the month of June in order of how the NSMA ranked them included: Jon Rahm (golf), Simone Biles (gymnastics)
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of June 2021 recognizes Shohei Ohtani as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the sixth candidate to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2021, joining Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Luka Doncic, Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mahomes. Winners as selected by the NSMA will be announced each month throughout 2021.
The Hickok Belt(R) Award was originally presented annually from 1950-1976. Past recipients include a list of the 20th century's elite athletes including the likes of Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Jim Brown and others who defined their sports. To learn more about the rich history of the Hickok Belt(R) Award and keep up with all the news surrounding the award in 2021, please visit hickokbelt.com.
