Century Cruises is Sailing with Confidence
Following the soft reopening in March in China, Century Cruises has seen a great surge in demand for traveling. The constant stream of bookings and enquiries made the company very optimistic for the rest of 2021. The demand is so strong that Century Cruises published dates and itineraries for 2022 and 2023.
In early June, a MICE group with around 4,000 passengers chartered all departures of Century Cruises in 21 days for their themed event celebration. Clients were so satisfied with the entire operation and services provided that future charters for 7000+pax were agreed for 2022.
Meanwhile, the long 15-day enhanced itinerary from Shanghai to Chongqing, Yangtze Panorama, sold out on the first two sailing dates in April and June. Century Cruises has seen a surge in not just bookings but demand for suites, especially Presidential suites, at a cost of US$10,000/pp/
The long-awaited new sister ships of Century Glory, Century Victory and Century Oasis, will be launched in 2022, the ninth and tenth addition to our ever-growing fleet. All the ships are eco-friendly keeping in mind the endangered species along the Yangtze River. In order to reduce river pollution, Century Cruises integrated electronic propulsion which among all the prospective alternate power sources, is one of the best tried out alternatives today.
Just to remind you that we are sailing throughout the whole year on the Yangtze River. High season is April, May, September and October, with shoulder season the rest of the year. We also cater for families by featuring connecting cabins and offering special rates for younger children, who will certainly be fascinated by the very different culture and customs while cruising on the Yangtze River. All our on-board activities are kid-friendly and help them make new friends easily.
Due to popular demand, we recommend that you book a cruise on the Yangtze River as early as possible. The cruises are very popular and cabins sell out quickly, especially in peak traveling seasons.
The pandemic was a tremendous blow to the worldwide travel business as well as the cruise industry. But with the widespread vaccination programs around the world, it seems that we're coming to the end of the dark tunnel.
For more information about dates, prices and availability please email sales@centuryrivercruises.com or visit http://www.centuryrivercruises.com/
