It's back! The 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk will be held IN-PERSON on Sept. 11
The annual walk in Seaside Heights, hosted by HOPE Sheds Light and RAFTS, will provide hope and support to families at the Jersey Shore that are impacted by substance use disorder.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
Now in its eighth year, walk participants can create teams online by visiting hopeshedslight.org/
Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In previous
years, nearly 2,000 participants joined HOPE Sheds Light in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. "It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from this epidemic," said Capaci.
Earlier this year, to expand its services, capacity and reach even further in the state, HSL announced its partnership with RAFTS. Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. RAFTS is based in Monmouth County.
Together, HSL and RAFTS will offer resources at the walk for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance misuse. The event will also highlight inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, face painting for the kids, music, a 50/50 raffle and more. "It's a celebration of recovery," said Capaci. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible."
Walk registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 11th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is required to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more or register, visit HOPEShedsLight.org/
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/
