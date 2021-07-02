News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Atlanta showroom ceo Showbiz raises the bar
By: Eyelash Vizion Marketing & Brand Agency LLC
Showbiz Created "Showbiz Ent" and built a national team of likeminded enthusiastic teammates and began to gain National exposure as a "key influencer & record breaker" in the music marketing arena. It was then his performance and reputation gained him notoriety by Corporate Brands and marketing agencies outside of the Music Industry to Include Fashion, Film and Consumer goods. By him being directly in-tuned to the climate of the market, and Utilizing the same grassroots tactics for these industries, it quickly excelled him as an "In Demand" asset as he began landing accounts with major brands such as New Line Cinema, HBO, EA Sports, Fubu / Willie Esco, Akademiks, Sean John, Adidas to RedBull as a Lifestyle / Street marketing specialist, allowing him to travel to other markets to create Hype and fan fair for new releases and products. The industry was changing and the "pulse of the business moved south as Atlanta was becoming the new "Hollywood", The Decision was made and so was the move.
Atlanta welcomed Showbiz and he began to network and connect with industry associates and clients in the Atlanta market. Realizing there was a need for his service, He decided to go with an "Old School" approach and took it to the streets. His High Impact Visual presentations were so powerful it was something the city was not used to, and it opened the eyes of some of Atlanta's entertainment elite. Showbiz is instrumental in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, from Urban, Pop, to Country as well as TV & Film companies. Providing marketing services, Consultation, Tour management, Brand Management, to Creative Direction such as Campaign creatives, Stage / Set Design and more. Showbiz is recognized as a pioneer of sorts, very innovative and always ahead of the curve, while always remaining as cool as they come... Chances are If you see a Fleet of Wrapped trucks, Human Billboards, Video Vest Monitors, Jumbo Video Truck on the interstate, a team painting the streets with promo, a huge display at a Red-Carpet Event, Premier, to Epic Trailers and Ad's.... most Likely SHOWBIZ is involved!
With all that Showbiz have under his belt it was only right to expand the business. The new Showroom Atlanta is fully equipped with 17,000 square feet with central air three equipment loading docks extra-large video production stage and a pre-lit Cyclorama Green, white and black screen with a high-tech Recording studio. The posh location also includes a photography studio, podcast studio, print shop, prop shop, conference/meeting room, rehearsal space with product Showroom, dressing rooms and production offices with secured parking. Showbiz stepped into the world of film/ television and he's taking the bull by the horns. Showbiz is currently the Executive Producer for "THE PULL UP SHO" a talk show that is based around celebrity talent and entrepreneurship that is produced in "Showroom Atlanta" with an amazing eye-catching set. As the growth continues to excel within the "Showbiz" brand so does his dedication and labor to building more opportunities. The Executive Producer hat fits "Showbiz" well and with three (3) other television shows in incubation stage just sets "Showbiz" in a class of the successful.
For more information on "Showbiz" visit https://www.teamshowbiz.com/
Social media:
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Shante Traynham
***@eyelashvizion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse