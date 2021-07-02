News By Tag
National Lutheran Files Amended Application for The Village at Providence Point
By: National Lutheran Communities & Services
"We have continued to champion this project because we believe so deeply in the benefits it will bring to both older adults and the greater Annapolis community. This revised plan continues to reflect the collegial nature we have developed with the Annapolis community and the City of Annapolis," NLCS' President & CEO Larry Bradshaw said. "This submission further refines and resolves the four areas of concern individuals previously expressed with traffic, forest conservation, stormwater management, and the conservation easement."
The Village at Providence Point intends to purchase 52.5 acres of the 175-acre site, with a footprint of 30 acres and clear approximately 27 acres. The July filing addresses one-to-one onsite reforestation, traffic mitigation to improve existing traffic conditions, and exceeds the 125% stormwater management requirements onsite, as well as extinguishes future development rights on the remaining land. Combining conservation and reforestation efforts, the project will protect approximately 124 forested acres and incorporate nearly 62,000 square feet of green roofs and 79 micro-bioretention facilities.
"We also remain committed to the stream restoration for an outfall channel along Spa Road near Annapolis Middle School, as well as building out Skippers Lane within the property's boundaries,"
Located at the intersection of Forest Drive and Spa Road, The Village at Providence Point will offer a variety of residences and health care options for individuals 60+. The master plan of the project is slated to include 272 independent living apartments, 30 cottages, and 48 health care suites. To learn more details and see the latest site rendering, visit http://www.thevillageatprovidencepoint.org/
About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)
Based in Rockville, Maryland., NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With 130-years' experience, NLCS honors, inspires and supports choice and opportunity in partnership with older adults. Entities affiliated with National Lutheran include The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Maryland, The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Virginia, The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia, The Village at Augsburg in Baltimore, Maryland (also affiliated with Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Md., subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval, myPotential at Home in Winchester, Virginia and Rockville and Baltimore, Maryland and Impact1890 in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org
