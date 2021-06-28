News By Tag
Is VSDT The New Solution For PTSD and Trauma? New Scientific Studies Show It May Be
By: Anthony Orzel
Visual Schema Displacement Therapy (VSDT®) is a new therapy created by ITV This Morning's Nik and Eva Speakman for the treatment of trauma-related mental health problems, including PTSD. Similar to EMDR (the World Health Organisation's go-to therapy for trauma and a recognised trauma therapy within the NHS), VSDT® also uses eye movement, but the eye movements are performed differently, in conjunction with The Speakmans' therapy involving other notable elements that greatly diverge from EMDR. Visit http://www.tandfonline.com/
Since 2015, Nik and Eva have been working with psychology professors at universities in Amst, who have been conducting scientific studies into the inner workings of their therapy. In the first two scientific studies published in November 2018 in the Journal of Behaviour Therapy & Experimental Psychiatry, and a subsequent paper on the third scientific study of VSDT® recently published in April 2021 in the European Journal of Psychotraumatology, VSDT® therapy has been compared and tested against EMDR and a control condition.
In the first two studies, VSDT® therapy outperformed not only the non-active control condition, but also EMDR therapy, in the degrading of emotional disturbing memories. Moreover, in the most recent study conducted in April, VSDT® once again was shown to be superior to both the control condition and the EMDR condition in reducing emotionality - both directly after the intervention and at a one-week follow-up.
Challenging traditional medical practice, The Speakmans' own developed unique therapy has effectively treated people worldwide with a lifetime of anxiety disorders. After 10 years as resident therapists on ITV's multi award-winning TV show 'This Morning', presenter Phillip Schofield exclaimed he "hasn't seen a case" that Nik and Eva "haven't helped profoundly" - after working with more than 200 sufferers and freeing them of lifelong debilitating compulsions, phobias and PTSD, mostly within one hour.
Promisingly, the Medical Ethical Council has now approved hospital studies with patients utilising The Speakmans' trauma therapy. Because The Speakmans' therapy appears to be unique and effective in decreasing emotionality of aversive memories, replication of the results in clinical samples is needed to understand how VSDT® yields its positive effects. Nik and Eva revealed their ambition to ultimately gift their therapy to the National Health Service:
"At the heart of all of our plans lies a relentless mission for our therapy to become available for all through the NHS and globally. We assist as many people as possible to overcome their issues and to help them to improve the quality of their lives. We feel extremely optimistic about the future of VSDT®, we truly believe it will be our legacy."
A further paper on hospital patient studies is set to be published by the end of 2021.
Page Updated Last on: Jun 28, 2021