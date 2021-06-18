News By Tag
Community supports friends and families in recovery at HOPE Sheds Light's family barbecue
The barbecue was part of the nonprofit's 12-month Recovery Speaks initiative to help celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
The day featured a variety of activities such as Youth Yoga, The Phoenix Yoga, KYDS Meditation and Face Painting. Lunch was provided courtesy of Big Barlow's BBQ. Mister Softie, along with 24 vendors also participated in the day's activities.
"We were so excited to bring the community together to support and celebrate friends and families impacted by addiction," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "The event allowed everyone to share their experience, strength and hope with each other. We also be opened our butterfly garden for the season!"
Gregory Andrus from Portraits of the Jersey Shore and Chris Capaci of Capacity Images have partnered with HOPE Sheds Light to meet with attendees at these events to capture photographs and videos throughout the year. Andrus will create a special photobook on Portraits of Recovery at the Jersey Shore. Chris will memorialize the year in a mini-documentary that will capture the year-long effort and will be highlighted at the 2021 NJ Recovery Film Festival.
The year-long initiative will culminate in 2021 with a Share Your Stories event, in partnership with Ocean County, where the pictorial book and mini-documentary will be formally unveiled. "We hope you will join us throughout this initiative to share your stories of hope, provide inspiration and be a part of a movement to celebrate those in recovery," said Pamela Capaci. "You can make a difference and we can do it together."
Earlier this year, to expand its services, capacity and reach, the nonprofit announced its partnership with RAFTS. Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders.
"Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance,"
Looking to the future, HSL will host its 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021 on the Hiering Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights. Please check HOPEShedsLight.org to register.
About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
