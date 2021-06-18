News By Tag
Identiti Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth
Welcomes new team members to deliver on its promise to customers nationwide
By: Identiti
"As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of having the right people in the right positions," said Zack Sicher, Managing Partner at Identiti. "An incredible team is a big piece of our success. When you're in high growth mode, you have to continue to add high quality teammates. And as we expand to serve larger retail clients with thousands of locations nationwide, we know we need great people who can better serve our clients, evolve our signage products, and improve our services that protect brand integrity and ensure peace of mind."
With 10 years of experience at the company, Josh Sprecher has been promoted to Director of Sales. Josh oversees sales and marketing, with a focus on developing strategies to penetrate new markets, evolving the service model, and driving continued growth.
"Josh is a trusted and results-driven leader who shares our vision for being recognized as a best-in-class resource for signage and branded environments,"
In the role of Controller, Melissa Hansen will lead all accounting operations, with a focus on improving processes and providing the financial tools needed to make strategic decisions that meet the organization's goals.
"Melissa is going to be a big contributor to Identiti's short-and long-term goals," said Zack Sicher. "Our team will look to her for financial reporting, trends analysis, and other key performance indicators, giving insight into how well we're meeting strategic goals."
Elsewhere in the company, Identiti has bolstered positions in the sales, operations, and design departments, including:
Later this year, Identiti celebrates 30 years of best-in-class signage. Co-founded by Larry Sicher in 1991, Identiti has been focused on excellence in customer service and communication since its inception. Now led by brothers Michael and Zack Sicher, the company has grown to become a national provider of signage, branded environments, sign repair, and maintenance services, with a network of award-winning installation partners.
Learn more at https://identiti.net/
