News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Women Police Brutality Survivor Launches New Website Where Women Survivors Can Join Forces
Police brutality victim Brittany Chrishawn launches the official website for The LMLM Network where women survivors can unite and be heard
By: LMLM Network
LMLM stands for "Love me or leave me", and the network was created after Brittany Chrishawn produced an award-winning film about police brutality (Illville (https://www.imdb.com/
After releasing her body camera video and revealing to the world how she'd been wrongfully beaten and sexually harassed by male police officers, many other women reached out to Brittany with similar stories that have gone untold. So, The LMLM Network gives other women survivors of police brutality a chance to share their stories and support one another.
"It's difficult being a woman survivor of police brutality. All of the focus is usually on victims who lose their lives, so many of us survivors go unheard and uncared for. No one really thinks about the sexual aspect of a woman being overpowered by men with badges. And a lot of the time, we're not just brutalized but sexually harassed and assaulted as well. We have trauma on a whole other level to live with for the rest of our lives that people aren't thinking about. We desperately need a support system, and it absolutely helps to be heard." Brittany says.
Last year, Brittany survived what many are saying is one of the most disturbing attacks by police caught on camera. She was brutalized by multiple JSO policemen after Officer A. Carmona randomly trespassed on her property. And without the release of her body camera video (https://youtu.be/
So far, Brittany has interviewed other women survivors and anti-police brutality advocates in Jacksonville, FL including Florida House Rep. Angie Nixon and Co-Founder of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) Christina Kittle who are to be featured in Survival Stories.
Through the official website, LMLMnetwork.com, women can submit their stories to be featured in the documentary. And women who join the online network are also given access to a support system of women who've survived police brutality. This community of women provide helpful guidance and resources gathered from their own personal experiences to help the next survivor heal and seek justice.
"I remember shedding many tears feeling alone and hopeless. So, I want this online space to be a place where we can discover ways to cope and work towards real change. I want us to be in unity telling anyone who stands against us - you know what, you can 'Love me or leave me.' as we collectively conquer." says Brittany Chrishawn.
To learn more, visit LMLMnetwork.com.
Media Contact
office@artbytrade.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse