Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring David Hensley, MD
Dr. Hensley discusses melanoma, a serious type of skin cancer with more than 200,000 cases annually in the United States
Melanoma occurs when the pigment-producing cells that give color to the skin become cancerous. Melanomas can develop anywhere on the body and most often develop in areas of the body that have had exposure to the sun. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Hensley, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About David Hensley, MD
A native of North Texas, Dr. Hensley graduated from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock. Dr. Hensley then served as a dermatology clinical research fellow at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for two years before completing his dermatology residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. In 2000, he accepted the role of Chief Resident and served in this position for a year before returning to Texas.
Dr. Hensley has practiced clinical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology in Arlington since 2001 and regularly lectures and educates peers in his field. He founded Metroplex Dermatology in early 2010 and continues to provide exceptional, personalized care to patients in the Arlington area. For additional information about Dr. Hensley, please visit https://www.metroderm.com/
