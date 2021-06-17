News By Tag
OVNIO Boosts its Artificial Intelligence by Partnering to Acquire Centiment Mantis Assets
By: OVNIO TV
"We are delighted to expand our proprietary software portfolio with the addition of key assets of Centiment, a leader in the large neuro data artificial intelligence vertical market," said Jason Swanston, OVNIO's CEO & founder. "This acquisition, which is exclusive for the US market, aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as we position ourselves to become more focused as a digital media and technology solutions provider in a highly technical skill, high-barrier-
"With the acquisition of key Centinment assets, we can immediately offer a unique mixture of machine learning, social aggregation, and algorithms to extrapolate over 35 emotions that people are feeling about any given topic in real-time. This partnership will enable us to help our clients better allocate their marketing budgets to enhance consumer engagement and maximize their ROIs.", added Swanston.
"Partnering with OVNIO given the platform they have made absolute sense and came together very quickly, as our missions are directly aligned," said Micah Brown, Centiment CEO & Founder and GP of Centiment Capital. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our Centiment Capital strategy as we position ourselves to enable minority-led businesses with the power of our technology by selling them Centiment assets, in turn further positioning Centiment Capital as the leader in neuro-enabled media technology in the United States and globally within the Venture Capital industry."
Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OVNIO will acquire certain assets of Centiment concerning TV, digital distribution, digital news syndication automation, and AI. The revenue from the associated assets included in the asset purchase agreement comes from service contracts with leading US-based media institutions, where contract operating margins typically average in the mid-double-digit range.
The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, has been completed. OVNIO currently anticipates that the assets associated with this transaction will generate approximately $1 million in revenue for its fiscal year 2021.
About OVNIO
OVNIO is an American internet cable television service. Founded by Jason A. Swanston and based in Orlando, Fl. OVNIO is a subscription and advertiser-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) to linear service. Interested investors and partners, contact j.swanston@ovnio.tv
About Centiment Capital
Centiment Capital is an NYC-based venture studio with advisors, partners, and backers such as Brainbit and H3 Funds. Centiment Capital is the only Venture Capital firm in the US to focus on investing in technical founders of color working on Deep Tech and Neuroscience business problems, leveraging its unique IP Syndication Financing Model, Valuation Artificial Intelligence tools, and Mezzanine Financing Models to fund pre-seed and seed-stage startups.
Contact
Jason Swanston
***@ovnio.tv
