News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Edison Mall hosts Inaugural Freedom Fest Event to Celebrate Our Heroes
Freedom Fest from 3PM-8PM, outside Entrance A. The Edison Mall will purchase a meal for the first 50 veterans/first responders who join us for Freedom Fest! To get a food voucher, just head to the Edison Mall tent at the front of the
By: Edison Mall
Freedom Fest has something for everyone. We have a petting zoo and KidX Craft Zone for the little ones, and live music and beer garden for the adults. Guests can also enjoy yard games, grab a bite to eat from one of our fabulous food trucks, and grab a swag bag from our participating vendors. Freedom Fest will also host a Touch-a-Truck component, featuring a Lee County School Bus, Fort Myers firetruck, Fort Myers Police squad vehicles, and a helicopter from the Sheriff's Department.
"We are extremely excited and proud to be hosting our inaugural Freedom Fest, which is a family-friendly, patriotic celebration and military appreciation event! The Edison Mall continues to focus on being a Community Partner. Offering outstanding, free events, such as Freedom Fest, help us work toward delivering on that focus," said Brad Lunn, General Manager.
To continue being a strong community partner, proceeds from the Freedom Fest beer garden will be given to American Legion Rabe O. Wilkinson Post 38, located in Downtown Fort Myers to support our veterans. Edison Mall has also partnered with the Gulf Coast Humane Society to host a supply drive for their shelter, those who donate receive a free Touch-a-Truck inspired t-shirt. Both organizations can be supported at Freedom Fest, Saturday June 26th, from 3PM-8PM. In addition, the Edison Mall will be purchasing a meal for the first 50 veterans/first responders who join us for Freedom Fest! To get a food voucher, just head to the Edison Mall tent at the front of the event.
Edison Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice. The Code of Conduct is posted at the town center and available online.
Edison Mall's already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use. For additional information on Edison Mall's please visit http://www.shopedisonmall.com
Contact
Edison Mall
***@washingtonprime.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse