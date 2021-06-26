 
News By Tag
* Independence Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2021
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


Edison Mall hosts Inaugural Freedom Fest Event to Celebrate Our Heroes

Freedom Fest from 3PM-8PM, outside Entrance A. The Edison Mall will purchase a meal for the first 50 veterans/first responders who join us for Freedom Fest! To get a food voucher, just head to the Edison Mall tent at the front of the
By: Edison Mall
 
 
Freedom Fest - June 26, 2021
Freedom Fest - June 26, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 21, 2021 - PRLog -- Join Edison Mall on Sat, June 26th from 3PM-8PM as we host our inaugural Freedom Fest event, an outdoor patriotic and military appreciation celebration outside in the Food Court Parking Lot at 4125 Cleveland Ave in Ft Myers. We are thrilled to offer a free community event the whole family can enjoy. An animal shelter supply drive and fundraiser for our veterans will also be taking place at the event. The Edison Mall will also purchase a meal for the first 50 veterans/first responders who join us for Freedom Fest! To get a food voucher, just head to the Edison Mall tent at the front of the event.

Freedom Fest has something for everyone. We have a petting zoo and KidX Craft Zone for the little ones, and live music and beer garden for the adults. Guests can also enjoy yard games, grab a bite to eat from one of our fabulous food trucks, and grab a swag bag from our participating vendors. Freedom Fest will also host a Touch-a-Truck component, featuring a Lee County School Bus, Fort Myers firetruck, Fort Myers Police squad vehicles, and a helicopter from the Sheriff's Department.

"We are extremely excited and proud to be hosting our inaugural Freedom Fest, which is a family-friendly, patriotic celebration and military appreciation event! The Edison Mall continues to focus on being a Community Partner. Offering outstanding, free events, such as Freedom Fest, help us work toward delivering on that focus," said Brad Lunn, General Manager.

To continue being a strong community partner, proceeds from the Freedom Fest beer garden will be given to American Legion Rabe O. Wilkinson Post 38, located in Downtown Fort Myers to support our veterans. Edison Mall has also partnered with the Gulf Coast Humane Society to host a supply drive for their shelter, those who donate receive a free Touch-a-Truck inspired t-shirt. Both organizations can be supported at Freedom Fest, Saturday June 26th, from 3PM-8PM. In addition, the Edison Mall will be purchasing a meal for the first 50 veterans/first responders who join us for Freedom Fest! To get a food voucher, just head to the Edison Mall tent at the front of the event.

Edison Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice. The Code of Conduct is posted at the town center and available online.

Edison Mall's already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use. For additional information on Edison Mall's please visit http://www.shopedisonmall.com

Contact
Edison Mall
***@washingtonprime.com
End
Email:***@washingtonprime.com Email Verified
Tags:Independence Day
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Veer90 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share