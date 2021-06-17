 
L-Tron's Gayle DeRose to Speak at TechRochester Leadership Summit

By: L-Tron
 
 
Gayle DeRose, L-Tron Partner & COO
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - June 21, 2021 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce that Partner & Chief Operations Officer, Gayle DeRose, will be a panelist at the TechRochester Leadership Summit in Rochester, NY. Gayle was invited to participate on the topic of Resiliency and will be presenting virtually from 2:00 - 2:30 PM EST on Wednesday, June 23.

Originally founded as Digital Rochester in 2000, the TechRochester organization unites Rochester companies and professionals, with the goal of strengthening the local technology community. This year's educational Leadership Summit is comprised of 30-minute micro-learning sessions focused on the theme, "Resiliency: Emerging Stronger, Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste." Conference sessions began June 16 and will resume from 11:00 AM -3:00 PM on June 23. Area experts, including Gayle and co-presenter David Clar, President of Flower City Communications, will continue to share stories of perseverance, innovation and resiliency from their experience leading successful businesses throughout a global pandemic.

"L-Tron's story is inspirational," Gayle shared. "We've been in business for over four decades and have persevered through economic recession, changes in government, and now, a global pandemic. When COVID-19 began, we faced challenges that we had never seen before. We had to identify and prevent supply chain disruptions, maintain tight communication with our internal team, partners and clients, all while focusing on the safety and well-being of our employees. Not only did we 'survive,' we successfully innovated our way through this pandemic year. I look forward to sharing more of our story of resiliency at the upcoming conference."

Gayle is an integral member of the L-Tron leadership team, holding multiple roles including Partner and Owner, Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Gayle has been honored as a finalist for several local leadership awards over the past few years, including the 2019 TechRochester Technology Woman of the Year. Immersed in technology her entire life, Gayle enjoys sharing her passion for all things tech with other women in STEM fields. She thrives in her role as mentor, teaching and sharing knowledge with her team. When asked about herself, Gayle shares that she is proud to be "quirky," and that her family – including 7 grandchildren – come first in her life! Gayle has actively volunteered within her community for decades and gives 100% to whatever role she takes on.

L-Tron, (https://www.l-tron.com/) a Rochester-based data collection and automation technology company, was founded in 1975. L-Tron serves a wide variety of industries, including public safety and government, manufacturing, warehousing and healthcare. The company's OSCR360 system has revolutionized criminal investigations and courtroom presentations across the country.

Tickets are still available for the TechRochester Leadership Summit. To register, please visit https://techrochester.org/digital-rochester/leadership-summit-dashboard/.

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing Manager
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
