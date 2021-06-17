News By Tag
L-Tron's Gayle DeRose to Speak at TechRochester Leadership Summit
By: L-Tron
Originally founded as Digital Rochester in 2000, the TechRochester organization unites Rochester companies and professionals, with the goal of strengthening the local technology community. This year's educational Leadership Summit is comprised of 30-minute micro-learning sessions focused on the theme, "Resiliency:
"L-Tron's story is inspirational,"
Gayle is an integral member of the L-Tron leadership team, holding multiple roles including Partner and Owner, Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Gayle has been honored as a finalist for several local leadership awards over the past few years, including the 2019 TechRochester Technology Woman of the Year. Immersed in technology her entire life, Gayle enjoys sharing her passion for all things tech with other women in STEM fields. She thrives in her role as mentor, teaching and sharing knowledge with her team. When asked about herself, Gayle shares that she is proud to be "quirky," and that her family – including 7 grandchildren – come first in her life! Gayle has actively volunteered within her community for decades and gives 100% to whatever role she takes on.
L-Tron, (https://www.l-
Tickets are still available for the TechRochester Leadership Summit. To register, please visit https://techrochester.org/
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing Manager
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
