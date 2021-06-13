Kickin' the Tires.net joins Xfinity Series team Brandonbilt Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway

KickinTheTires.net has signed on as the primary sponsor emblazoning its logo and website on the hood of the No. 68 Brandbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for NASCAR's first Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in a decade.

By: Kickin' the Tires