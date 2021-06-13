News By Tag
Kickin' the Tires.net joins Xfinity Series team Brandonbilt Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway
KickinTheTires.net has signed on as the primary sponsor emblazoning its logo and website on the hood of the No. 68 Brandbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for NASCAR's first Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in a decade.
By: Kickin' the Tires
Following Brandon Brown's sponsor pitch video going viral this past week on social media, the team was inundated with calls for potential partnerships but one of the first to reach out was Kickin' the Tires. It didn't take long before both sides knew this would be a great relationship.
"This weekend, I'm proud to welcome both Jerry Jordan and Kickin' The Tires as well as Brandon Davis Music to our team for Saturday's Tennessee Lottery 250," said driver Brandon Brown.
Kickin' The Tires is a multi-platform media company that is primarily focused on covering NASCAR and regularly promotes drivers, teams and their stories.
"It is an honor for Kickin' the Tires to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports for NASCAR's return to Nashville Superspeedway,"
Brown has used social media engagement to not only garner some laughs but also entice and interest sponsors to the sides of his competitive Xfinity team in 2021 and beyond.
With no easy routes toward success, Brown, 27, has become one of the brightest underdog stories in the Xfinity Series.
"I'm excited to be racing at Nashville this weekend for the first time in my career," Brown said. "I feel like our team has shown some great success at Dover, which is also a concrete racetrack, so hopefully we can transition that same type of performance into Nashville this weekend."
Entering the weekend 13th in Xfinity points, Nashville begins the team's push to enter the series playoff run in just a few months' time. If achieved, it will be the second consecutive playoff advancement in a row.
This positive attitude, mixed with his mutual core values of hard work and devotion, makes this partnership with Kickin' the Tires
"The values embraced by Brandonbilt Motorsports
"Brandon and his dad built their organization from the ground up with their own blood, sweat and tears as I was able to do with Kickin' the Tires. There is no way possible that Kickin' the Tires would be where it is today without the help of my wife and family and the dedicated writers and photographers we have on our staff. I am grateful to each and every one of them."
