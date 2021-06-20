News By Tag
The Dad Gang, CÎROC VS, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams & Grammy Winning Hip-Hip Artist Fat Joe
By: Storm PR Agency
Not just a social movement, The Dad Gang host many impactful events for dads, from panel discussion, training sessions, and round table talks that offer advice and encouragement, but their signature event 'March for Dads' is one that is highly anticipated. The goal of the walk is to show that Black dads matter and are united.
This year for the 2nd Annual 'March of Dads', The Dad Gang has partnered with CÎROC VS to march in celebration as they amplify the experience of fatherhood together. To commemorate the brand's commitment to celebrating fatherhood, CÎROC VS will make a donation to The Dad Gang's nonprofit, Random Acts of Dadness, to help further the organization's mission to celebrate Black fatherhood every day.
Members of The Dad Gang and registered attendees will walk on Father's Day Sunday, June 20th with their loved ones, are invited to come together, "We are excited to partner with CÎROC VS this Father's Day and have them join the march to celebrate all the father figures in our lives," says Sean Williams, founder of The Dad Gang. "Together we can elevate their messages to help rewrite the narrative of what it means to be a dad."
The walk begins at 10 AM Grand Army Plaza (park entrance) with opening remarks from Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, & Grammy Winning Artist Fat Joe, with special invited guests and will end at 12:30 PM at the Brooklyn Museum (right side of the entrance). The first 100 dad's to arrive will receive a gift courtesy of CÎROC VS & The Dad Gang.
###
About The Dad Gang
Our goal is to bring The Dad Gang to every major city, spreading the word and showing proof that black fathers are in fact very present and active in our children's lives. We aim to set the new standard of what black fatherhood looks like worldwide. Stay updated on Social Media @thedadgang
About CÎROC
CÎROC is a spirits brand originally launched in January 2003 with its signature ultra-premium vodka made from fine French grapes, which are distilled five times, providing a crisp clean taste and citrus nose. In October 2007, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. Please Drink Responsibly CÎROC VS French Brandy 40% Alc/Vol. Imported by CÎROC Distilling Company, New York, NY.
To Learn More on The Dad Gang Visit www.thedadgang.com (https://thedadgang.com/
Stay Updated on Social (https://www.instagram.com/
To Learn More About CÎROC VS French Brandy Visit www.cirocvs.com (https://www.ciroc.com/
Stay Updated on Social (https://twitter.com/
Father's Day Sunday, June 20, 2021
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Grand Army Plaza (Prospect Park Entrance) Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
