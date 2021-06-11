News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Call Me Ace Shares His Music Roadmap in Ford's Mach-E Commercial by Insider Studios
"Artists don't exist without the community that actually champions and lifts them up, so it's the responsibility of the artist to pour back into those very people," said Ace. "Community is incredibly important to any artist--the businesses, venues, restaurants, everything--and it's embedded into the artist's workstreams and just the way they do life. Be a servant as you're thinking about your artistry. Instead of thinking what can I take from people? How about, what can I give? Your time, your lyrics, your effort, your resources, and your energy. You need community."
In the feature video, Ace drives the Mach-E to Bay Area hotspots--Jack London Square (Oakland Waterfront), Blue Nile, Miss Ollie's, Great American Music Hall, and Lake Merritt--which have inspired three of his projects, memorialized a milestone performance, and cultivated cultural connections. Additionally, the commercial highlights Call Me Ace's songs, "Work Like That" and "Short-Term Goal" off his sophomore album, Out of Office, to illustrate his lifestyle as a full-time corporate worker and musician.
Ace's feature installment in Oakland, is one out of three which also spotlights creatives in Austin, Texas and Assateague Island in Maryland.
Watch Ace in his installment of the Ford Mach-E commercial, which is available on Insider's Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/
About Call Me Ace
Call Me Ace is an independent hip hop artist, millennial professional and disruptor who challenges the status quo. In 2019, Call Me Ace released his debut album, Airplane Mode, which debuted #3 on the iTunes Top 40 US Hip-Hop Album Chart as well as #50 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-
Media Contact
Brianna Regine Walston
Brianna Regine Visionary Consulting, LLC
Founder & CEO
brianna@brvisionaryconsulting.com
4759994371
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse