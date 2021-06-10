News By Tag
CIMdata Webinar on the Cost, Risks, and Rewards Associated with Moving on from a Legacy PLM Solution
In this free educational webinar, CIMdata will offer real-world examples based on its experience supporting companies facing decisions to stay with their existing solution or move to a new one.
By: CIMdata
CIMdata has supported many PLM program assessments and platform evaluations to consider whether a company should stay with its current solution or replace an aging legacy solution with a next-generation PLM solution. This webinar will highlight observations about the costs, risks, and rewards CIMdata observed in these consulting engagements.
Most solution providers have embraced the concept of a Product Innovation Platform. Still, the degree to which they fit CIMdata's definition varies as much as the degree to which their customers (new or old) can easily embrace it. Solutions aligned with CIMdata's platform model promise a better way to define and deliver capabilities that can be configured into solutions and reconfigured as requirements change.
This webinar will first review research by CIMdata on assessing the long-term viability of PLM solutions and product innovation platforms, including:
Tom Gill has over 35 years of experience applying computer-based solutions to engineering and manufacturing. Before joining CIMdata, he worked as an independent PLM consultant after spending more than 20 years at high-volume manufacturing companies. Mr. Gill has worked in numerous industries, including fabrication & assembly, food & beverage, defense, chemical, and medical devices. He has executed PLM strategy projects, solution evaluation and selection projects, deployment planning, and training development for industrial clients.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
