June 2021
CIMdata Webinar on the Cost, Risks, and Rewards Associated with Moving on from a Legacy PLM Solution

In this free educational webinar, CIMdata will offer real-world examples based on its experience supporting companies facing decisions to stay with their existing solution or move to a new one.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata's Educational Webinar for July
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 15, 2021 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global product lifecycle management strategic management consulting and research firm, announces a free educational webinar, "Should I Stay, or Should I Go?":  The Cost, Risks, and Rewards of Moving-On from a Legacy PLM Solution. The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and last for one hour.

CIMdata has supported many PLM program assessments and platform evaluations to consider whether a company should stay with its current solution or replace an aging legacy solution with a next-generation PLM solution. This webinar will highlight observations about the costs, risks, and rewards CIMdata observed in these consulting engagements.

Most solution providers have embraced the concept of a Product Innovation Platform. Still, the degree to which they fit CIMdata's definition varies as much as the degree to which their customers (new or old) can easily embrace it. Solutions aligned with CIMdata's platform model promise a better way to define and deliver capabilities that can be configured into solutions and reconfigured as requirements change.

This webinar will first review research by CIMdata on assessing the long-term viability of PLM solutions and product innovation platforms, including:
  • How sustainability measurements of existing solutions can be made and quantified.
  • How this impacts the decision as to whether to upgrade/migrate a current solution should or whether a next-generation PLM platform is the answer.
Second, the webinar will provide real-world context by reviewing lessons learned in providing consulting support for companies looking to make this decision, including:
  • Factors inside and outside of sustainability that influenced decisions.
  • What did the decision to either upgrade/migrate or move to a new platform realize?
  • Overcoming inertia: how and why efforts to make this decision were stalled and never happened.
According to webinar host Tom Gill, CIMdata's Practice Manager for PLM Enterprise Value & Integration, "The changes in the business environment and IT solutions over the past few years have been dramatic and are driving companies to take on digital transformation programs. CIMdata has seen a lot of growth in solution selection consulting projects due to companies recognizing they can't continue business as usual and that the current state of their PLM solution can't meet current requirements, let alone future requirements."

Tom Gill has over 35 years of experience applying computer-based solutions to engineering and manufacturing. Before joining CIMdata, he worked as an independent PLM consultant after spending more than 20 years at high-volume manufacturing companies. Mr. Gill has worked in numerous industries, including fabrication & assembly, food & beverage, defense, chemical, and medical devices. He has executed PLM strategy projects, solution evaluation and selection projects, deployment planning, and training development for industrial clients.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars.... To register for this webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/120584141056201....

CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
