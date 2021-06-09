STEM City USA (SCU) successfully held its first live event on the community's new platform

STEM City USA or SCU held its first online event on the community's platform Saturday, June 12.

-- Career Communications Group (CCG) launched SCU in 2021. The digital community center is designed to bring the resources needed for career success in one place. The virtual community environment aims to close the digital divide and provide K-12 students with access to benefit from online learning opportunities.Saturday's Career Day featured Captain Alex Hampton. He spoke about his journey in the U.S. Navy and the courage and commitment it took to rise from aspiring student to the commanding officer of a Strike Fighter Squadron. Some of the most exciting slides showed Cmdr. Hampton performing a high-speed fly-by in a F/A-18E Super Hornet and aerial change-of-command over the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.The K-12 event was co-hosted by Moria Bowman, BEYA Career Day Teen Ambassador, and Salihah Hurst, a Teen Ambassador. The two-hour session provides information on jobs and career pathways in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) occupations.Attendee participation at SCU's first event was an A/B test, a controlled experiment to understand user engagement, make user experiences more successful, and streamline services. Some attendees were given a Zoom link that bypassed SCU and took them directly to the event. The other group entered the City's main street and were greeted by the digital audio ambassador with instructions. Attendees were directed to the World Auditorium, where they joined the digital experience.Over fifty-eight sessions were logged in for the BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day in SCU Discovery and Education Center's SCU World Auditorium. The successful technical pilot proved several significant innovations:1. Audio cues were critical for visitor navigation2. Embedded Live streaming integration was successful on the platform3. Zoom embedding was successful on the platform4. Accessing the SCU platform and live event was user friendly5. SCU is stable enough to maintain persistent video sessionsSCU plans to expand live streaming into other rooms over the next few months. Also, more steaming integrations will be tested for the optimum matches with event and group sizes.STEM City USA (SCU) combines the physical and digital worlds by creating unique Digital in the Moments (DIM). These DIMs are designed with rich content that delivers an immersive experience where all lives collide and blend into a diverse digital community.Founded and powered by Career Communications Group (CCG), STEM City USA will build upon the successful best practices and proven content of the Black Engineer of the Year and Women of Color in Technology conferences, both of which operated in digital twin environments 2020-2021. Experts in creating DIM experiences for audiences, STEM City USA is designed to provide additional content surrounding health, training, mentoring, and lifestyle support.Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) publications target students actively pursuing paths to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. CCG publications promote STEM as integral parts of global competitiveness and America's advancement. Therefore, CCG magazines aim to reach, engage, and retain diverse readers as we expose them to job horizons, professional life, and forward-thinking role models in STEM fields. For more information on CCG, please visit www.ccgmag.com