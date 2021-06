Endless Possibilites in New Media start here

Whether you have 30 seconds or time for a full length immersive. This is what you need to know. From NFT's to Feature Length films. From novices to Legendary names, these are the content that are cutting edge and award winning now.

The Gorilla Group

Ms. Pearl's Private School for Posh Pigs

Blackout

Contact

New Media Film Festival

***@newmediafilmfestival.com New Media Film Festival

End

-- From NFT's to Feature Length films. From novices to Legendary names, these are the content that are cutting edge and award winning now.Content from China, Russia, South Africa, Colombia, UK, Germany, Qatar, Canada, USA, France and the Arctic all won awards at the 12th Annual New Media Film Festival Los Angeles.Grand Prize Winner:(Mobile) – US PremiereDirector - Oleg Ageychev, Alexander Gornovsky - RussiaBest NFT: The New Media Film Festival® is the first event of its kind in the world to accept non-fungible tokens (NFT) in competition. NFT's announced & bought during Awards"This year's programming incorporates some of the most innovative and technologically creative work we have ever presented," according to Founder and Director, Susan Johnston. "Especially our NFT competition, which supports artists who are truly trailblazing a new genre. This is an event we expect to see grow in years to come."Best Animation:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Susan Lim, Samudra Kajal Saikia – USABest Art:(World Premiere)Director – George Maple – AustraliaBest Artificial Intelligence:I Artificial Intelligence LaDirector – Carlo Christian Spano – ChinaBest Digital Comic:(World Premiere)Writer – Eric Borden – USABest Documentary:– World PremiereDirector – Rich Underwood – USABest Drone:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Timothy Hay, Simon Mulholland – South AfricaBest Feature:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – John Strasberg – USABest Mixed Reality:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Tizzy Canucci – UKBest Mobile/Tablet:Director – Nicky Woodhouse – ColombiaBest Music Only:– World PremiereArtist – emaé – UKBest Music Video:Director – Joy Shannon – USABest New Media:– World PremiereDirector – Martin Rieger – GermanyBest Pilot:– World PremiereDirector – Sam Coyle – USA.Best Podcast:– World PremiereDirector – Karina Michel Feld – USABest Script:Top 3 Scripts:Best Short:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Al Jazeera Media Network – QatarBest Snipler:– World PremiereDirector – FoodAllergy.org – USABest STEAM:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Les Guthman – USABest Student:Director – Grade 9 Student Martin Thaw – CanadaBest Socially Responsible:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Hans Augustave – USABest Trailer:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Emmy Award Winner Kristen Atwell Ford – USABest TV:– Los Angeles PremiereDirector – Joe Kicak – CanadaThree nerdy friends and the school bully must get themselves thrown into detention to find the entrance to a labyrinth of trap-laden tunnels protecting the fabled hidden lab of Alexander Graham Bell.Best VR-360:– Los Ángeles PremiareDirector – Brian Andrews – USABest Web Series:– World PremiereDirector – Rebecca Hu – USABest Web Series Promo:– World PremiereDirector – Emilie Tommasi – FranceAudience Award:– Feature – US PremiereDirector – Amy Richman – ArcticFull details at https://www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com