Endless Possibilites in New Media start here

Whether you have 30 seconds or time for a full length immersive. This is what you need to know. From NFT's to Feature Length films. From novices to Legendary names, these are the content that are cutting edge and award winning now.
By:
 
LOS ANGELES - June 13, 2021 - PRLog -- From NFT's to Feature Length films. From novices to Legendary names, these are the content that are cutting edge and award winning now.

Content from China, Russia, South Africa, Colombia, UK, Germany, Qatar, Canada, USA, France and the Arctic all won awards at the 12th Annual New Media Film Festival  Los Angeles.Grand Prize Winner: Disappearing Stories (Mobile) – US Premiere
Director - Oleg Ageychev, Alexander Gornovsky - Russia

Best NFT: The New Media Film Festival® is the first event of its kind in the world to accept non-fungible tokens (NFT) in competition. NFT's announced & bought during Awards

"This year's programming incorporates some of the most innovative and technologically creative work we have ever presented," according to Founder and Director, Susan Johnston. "Especially our NFT competition, which supports artists who are truly trailblazing a new genre. This is an event we expect to see grow in years to come."

Best Animation: Boy Scientist – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Susan Lim, Samudra Kajal Saikia – USA

Best Art: Myth (World Premiere)
Director – George Maple – Australia

Best Artificial Intelligence: AI La I Artificial Intelligence La
Director – Carlo Christian Spano – China

Best Digital Comic: Lead City (World Premiere)
Writer – Eric Borden – USA

Best Documentary: Cheyenne – World Premiere
Director – Rich Underwood – USA

Best Drone: Perspective – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Timothy Hay, Simon Mulholland – South Africa

Best Feature: Adam's Apples – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – John Strasberg – USA

Best Mixed Reality: The Safe Shipment of Small Cargo – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Tizzy Canucci – UK

Best Mobile/Tablet: Colombia 2020
Director – Nicky Woodhouse – Colombia

Best Music Only: Roots-Sequoia – World Premiere
Artist – emaé – UK

Best Music Video: After the Lockdown
Director – Joy Shannon – USA

Best New Media: Colorful and Creative Leipzig in 3D Audio – World Premiere
Director – Martin Rieger – Germany

Best Pilot: Loved Ones – World Premiere
Director – Sam Coyle – USA.

Best Podcast: Coffee with Karina Ep Don Mclean – World Premiere
Director – Karina Michel Feld – USA

Best Script: Peach Blossom

Top 3 Scripts:
  • The Gorilla Group
  • Ms. Pearl's Private School for Posh Pigs
  • Blackout

Best Short: The Corona Mechanism – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Al Jazeera Media Network – Qatar

Best Snipler: Around the World in 80 Plates with Leslie Durso – World Premiere
Director – FoodAllergy.org – USA

Best STEAM: LIGO – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Les Guthman – USA

Best Student: A Beautiful Brain in a Beautiful World
Director – Grade 9 Student Martin Thaw – Canada

Best Socially Responsible: Before I Knew – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Hans Augustave – USA

Best Trailer: Riders of the Purple Sage, the Making of a Western Opera – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Emmy Award Winner Kristen Atwell Ford – USA

Best TV: Detention Adventure – Los Angeles Premiere
Director – Joe Kicak – Canada

Three nerdy friends and the school bully must get themselves thrown into detention to find the entrance to a labyrinth of trap-laden tunnels protecting the fabled hidden lab of Alexander Graham Bell.

Best VR-360: Hominidae – Los Ángeles Premiare
Director – Brian Andrews – USA

Best Web Series: The Fash Life Series – World Premiere
Director – Rebecca Hu – USA

Best Web Series Promo: The Gliwensbourg Chronicles – World Premiere
Director – Emilie Tommasi – France

Audience Award: Into the Night – Feature – US Premiere
Director – Amy Richman – Arctic

Full details at https://www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com

Film
Entertainment
Los Angeles - California - United States
Awards
