Limited number of homes remain at Heritage at Highland Park

The new townhome community from American Properties Realty, Inc., located just a half-mile from downtown Highland Park, is approaching sellout.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
The Aurora kitchen
The Aurora kitchen
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. - June 10, 2021 - PRLog -- There's so much to love about Heritage at Highland Park. Beautiful home designs. A highly rated school district. An easy commute to Manhattan and local employment hubs, and just minutes to downtown Highland Park. With all these wonderful attributes and so many more, it's no wonder that Heritage at Highland Park is almost sold out! Those interested, should act now to be part of this exciting Highland Park community before it's too late! Private, in-person appointments are available and can easily be booked online here: https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedule.php.

The community currently has a limited number of Aurora home designs available for purchase. The home, priced from $456,758, features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space, three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Perfect for entertaining family and friends, the open concept floorplan includes a spacious kitchen with center island, a balcony off the dining area and ample storage space.

"We invite you to take a tour of Heritage at Highland Park to fully experience its exciting neighborhood feel and convenient location," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.

Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. Located just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick.

"Heritage at Highland Park is an intimate community tucked between New Brunswick and Edison," said Csik. "A lot of our homebuyers work in New York City and want to take advantage of the easy commute and the wonderful downtown that Highland Park offers."

The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedul...) to use Heritage at Highland Park's online appointment scheduler. For additional information, contact Dana Pennock at 732-354-3543 or via email or dpennock@americanproperties.net. Those interested can also visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
