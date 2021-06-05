News By Tag
Limited number of homes remain at Heritage at Highland Park
The new townhome community from American Properties Realty, Inc., located just a half-mile from downtown Highland Park, is approaching sellout.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
The community currently has a limited number of Aurora home designs available for purchase. The home, priced from $456,758, features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space, three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Perfect for entertaining family and friends, the open concept floorplan includes a spacious kitchen with center island, a balcony off the dining area and ample storage space.
"We invite you to take a tour of Heritage at Highland Park to fully experience its exciting neighborhood feel and convenient location," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.
Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. Located just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick.
"Heritage at Highland Park is an intimate community tucked between New Brunswick and Edison," said Csik. "A lot of our homebuyers work in New York City and want to take advantage of the easy commute and the wonderful downtown that Highland Park offers."
The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.
To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
