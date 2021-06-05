News By Tag
HOPE Sheds Light & Recovery Advocates for the Shore partner with JBJ Soul Kitchen
Family support meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of every month at JBJ Soul Kitchen Red Bank starting June 16.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
"We are thrilled to continue our work with HOPE Sheds Light and RAFTS and look forward to the opportunity to impact our community on a deeper level," said Dorothea Bongiovi, Founder of JBJ Soul Kitchen.
"Through this fabulous collaboration, HSL, RAFTS and JBJ Soul Kitchen will pull its resources together to expand its reach and capacity in Central Jersey. "We are so excited to work with JBJ Soul Kitchen to provide additional support to families in Monmouth County," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "Our goals through this partnership are trifold – to share our resources, build capacity and expand our services between all three organizations."
HSL is a family-focused, non-profit organization that offers education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder. Earlier this year, the nonprofit announced its partnership with RAFTS. Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders.
"Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance,"
HSL and RAFTS will continue to expand its services to young people and families in recovery by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction. "2020 has certainly been a challenge and the months ahead may present us with even more obstacles as we address the ongoing health and socioeconomic impact COVID will have on so many families," said Capaci. "But HSL, RAFTS and JBJ Soul Kitchen is here to serve anyone in need, regardless of circumstance. That is our promise to the community."
Looking to the future, HSL will host its 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021 on the Hiering Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights. Please check HOPEShedsLight.org for updates.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/
About JBJ Soul Kitchen
The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation currently operates two JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants in Red Bank and Toms River, NJ, in addition to the new JBJ Soul Kitchen at Rutgers University - Newark. JBJ Soul Kitchen serves nutritious, culinary dishes using a 'pay it forward' model where there are no prices on the menu but instead you are encouraged to make a suggested donation. If you are unable to donate, you are invited to join our community to learn about volunteer opportunities and resources. Since its inception, the Kitchens have served over 136,000 meals, reaching the goal of serving 53% of paying diners and 47% of diners' in-need. For more information, please visit jbjsoulkitchen.org.
