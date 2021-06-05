 
News By Tag
* Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toms River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2021
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


HOPE Sheds Light & Recovery Advocates for the Shore partner with JBJ Soul Kitchen

Family support meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of every month at JBJ Soul Kitchen Red Bank starting June 16.
By:
 
 
HSL & RAFTS partners with JBJ Soul Kitchen.
HSL & RAFTS partners with JBJ Soul Kitchen.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - June 10, 2021 - PRLog -- HOPE is in the Kitchen – and all are welcome at the table. HOPE Sheds Light (HSL) and Recovery Advocates for the Shore (RAFTS) are partnering with JBJ Soul Kitchen to host family support meetings to anyone impacted by substance use disorder on the third Wednesday of every month at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank (207 Monmouth Street). The meetings will take place in a family dinner format. Registration is required as participation is limited to 20 individuals. To register, please email katie.rafts@hopeshedslight.org. HSL and RAFTS will also be available every Sunday in-person during brunch for onsite support at JBJ Soul Kitchen Red Bank.

"We are thrilled to continue our work with HOPE Sheds Light and RAFTS and look forward to the opportunity to impact our community on a deeper level," said Dorothea Bongiovi, Founder of JBJ Soul Kitchen.

"Through this fabulous collaboration, HSL, RAFTS and JBJ Soul Kitchen will pull its resources together to expand its reach and capacity in Central Jersey. "We are so excited to work with JBJ Soul Kitchen to provide additional support to families in Monmouth County," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "Our goals through this partnership are trifold – to share our resources, build capacity and expand our services between all three organizations."

HSL is a family-focused, non-profit organization that offers education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder. Earlier this year, the nonprofit announced its partnership with RAFTS. Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders.

"Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance," said Nicole Federici, Co-founder of RAFTS. "We conduct training programs for peers using the latest evidence-based curriculums and various community events. Through these efforts, RAFTS aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and promote long-term recovery."

HSL and RAFTS will continue to expand its services to young people and families in recovery by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction. "2020 has certainly been a challenge and the months ahead may present us with even more obstacles as we address the ongoing health and socioeconomic impact COVID will have on so many families," said Capaci. "But HSL, RAFTS and JBJ Soul Kitchen is here to serve anyone in need, regardless of circumstance. That is our promise to the community."

Looking to the future, HSL will host its 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021 on the Hiering Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights. Please check HOPEShedsLight.org for updates.

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.

About Recovery Advocates for the Shore

Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/.

About JBJ Soul Kitchen

The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation currently operates two JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants in Red Bank and Toms River, NJ, in addition to the new JBJ Soul Kitchen at Rutgers University - Newark.  JBJ Soul Kitchen serves nutritious, culinary dishes using a 'pay it forward' model where there are no prices on the menu but instead you are encouraged to make a suggested donation.  If you are unable to donate, you are invited to join our community to learn about volunteer opportunities and resources. Since its inception, the Kitchens have served over 136,000 meals, reaching the goal of serving 53% of paying diners and 47% of diners' in-need. For more information, please visit jbjsoulkitchen.org.

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Recovery
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HOPE Sheds Light PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 10, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share