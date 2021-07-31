 
ASR Media Productions Nominated for Two Mid-Atlantic Emmys®

The ASR Media team was proposed for distinction in television production.
By: ASR Media Productions
 
 
ASR Media Productions
ASR Media Productions
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Aug. 5, 2021 - PRLog -- Award-winning ASR Media Productions (ASR Media) received two 2021 Emmy® nominations for work that aired between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (https://natasmid-atlantic.org/) announced the nominations this afternoon during a live stream presentation.

Title: The PEAK TV: Season 16 Episode 9
Category: Magazine Program
Individual Nominees:
  • Ashley Russo, Executive Producer
  • Kenneth Szydlow, Executive Producer
  • Katie Santana, Director of Photography
  • Katie Pressler, Associate Producer and Editor
  • Abby Mutschler, Editor
Title: Construction 101: Let's Build Camp Empowers Girls
Category: Education/Schools – Short Form Content (Single Story)
Individual Nominees:
  • Ashley Russo, Executive Producer
  • Kenneth Szydlow, Executive Producer
  • Katie Pressler, Associate Producer
  • Dylan Sweeney, Editor and Camera Operator

"COVID-19 completely shifted the world, and ASR Media wasn't immune to the difficulties of working during a pandemic. From telling stories virtually to producing virtual and hybrid events, I'm extremely proud of how my team adapted to overcome these unprecedented challenges. We couldn't be more grateful for all our clients and viewers in the Lehigh Valley and beyond for entrusting us to share their stories," said Ashley Russo, President and Executive Producer of ASR Media Productions and host of St. Luke's HealthNow and The PEAK TV.

ASR Media has been nominated for 20 Mid-Atlantic Emmy® awards and awarded four statues since 2012. The production company produces The PEAK TV and co-produces St. Luke's HealthNow with St. Luke's University Health Network. Both programs air as part of St. Luke's Monday night line-up on WFMZ-Channel 69.

"St. Luke's University Health Network is thrilled to be a long-term partner of ASR Media and a trusted COVID-19 resource. We're committed to sharing reliable information with the community through St. Luke's HealthNow and The PEAK TV," stated Executive Producer Ken Szydlow. "It's gratifying to see our impact on the Lehigh Valley recognized with two Emmy nominations."

Szydlow and Russo also wish to acknowledge and thank Barry Fisher and WFMZ-Channel 69 for the continued support of St. Luke's HealthNow, The PEAK TV, and the shared vision to focus on the Lehigh Valley as a valued community.

The 2021 NATAS Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards will be held on September 25, 2021.

About ASR Media Productions

ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award-winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary storytelling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences.  Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. www.asrmediaproductions.com

