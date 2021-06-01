News By Tag
Design 446 receives 11 awards at the 18th Annual FAME Awards
The Manasquan-based marketing firm has been delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms for over 45 years.
By: Design 446
"Like many events that have shaped Design 446's history, the COVID-19 crisis forced us to dig deep and summon up the nerve to persevere," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "Just like many of our loyal clients, we packed up our offices, moved our computers to our kitchens, bedrooms and closets, and settled in for the long haul. What we soon realized was that our clients were hit much harder than we were. This meant we had to brainstorm with new and current clients who wanted to develop innovative ways to help the community during a pandemic."
So, the Monmouth County-based marketing agency did what it does best… it turned its creativity into new products and communication methods. Instead of printing brochures and direct mail pieces, Design 446 produced custom COVID-19 signage for walls, doors and floors. "We switched from making displays to making plexiglass dividers to protect sales associates who were selling homes and students and teachers returning to the classroom," said Villane. "We continued to get out important marketing messaging so our clients could continue to communicate, in some cases, more effectively than before."
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of K. Hovnanian Homes® and Kaplan Companies for a variety of awards including Best Brochure, Best Logo, Best Sales Office and Community of the Year for a Rental Community Over 200 Units. "We are extremely proud and humbled by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients – especially during this unprecedented year," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446. "Although we are saddened by the pain and loss that so many have experienced due to COVID-19, we are inspired to see how resilient we all can be when we all come together."
Looking to the future, Design 446 will finish off the 2021 awards season at the 34th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala, presented by the New Jersey Builder's Association. This event, which will be held this October at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, acknowledges excellence in the new home sales and marketing industry. To this, Baker noted, "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success since the very beginning."
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit design446.com (http://www.design446.com/
