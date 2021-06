SF Black Film Festival XXIII Celebrates with South African Wines from Roots & Vines Trading Company

The san francisco black film festival xxiii salutes official wine partner "roots & vines trading company," importer of south african wines by black female vintners

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~June is "Black Music Month" with Juneteenth and Father's Day being celebrated, and among the celebrations, the San Francisco Black Film Festival XXIII, "Continues the Legacy, Healing the World One Film at A Time," June 17-20, 2021."Just one sip of our partners' "Roots & Vines" wine from the Motherland is an experiential amalgamation of so many positive themes from joy, to social justice, to economic empowerment, unity and more," said Cree Ray, San Francisco Black Film Festival Co-Director (https://www.prlog.org/12855695). "CEO of Roots & Vines Trading Company," Jennifer White was a speaker on a panel for "Live Talk @SFBFF Art and Trade in Africa (https://youtu.be/nLKv6AVMydM)"at last year's festival co-led by my dearly missed father ( Kali O'Ray ) with his wife Katera Crossley ( https://www.sfgate.com/ movies/article/ SF-Black-Film- direc... ). He was a proponent for all things in the African Diaspora that lead to empowerment and equity. This year, we are pleased to have "Roots & Vines" South African wines as the official wine of the San Francisco Black Film Festival."At 'Roots & Vines Trading Company," we are focusing on the opening of our pop-up store this week at Mission Valley Mall in San Diego, but it is always a great time to find a way lift a glass of cheer for organizations like the San Francisco Black Film festival that are committed to economic empowerment among the African Diaspora while opening ways of better understanding for all races of people," said Jennifer White, M.Ed. "We can trace our economic leap into the waters of commerce to Mrs. Mathabo Kunene of Durban, who also participated in last year's panel making her continuing call to come to South Africa and do business."As a business owner, it is great to see how the San Francisco Black Film Festival is more than just entertainment,"said Bivett Brackett, CEO of the Big Black Brunch ( https://www.facebook.com/ bigblackbrunch/ ), also a sponsor. "For starters the San Francisco Black Film Festival demonstrates economic empowerment by giving visibility to filmmakers, actors, technicians. Also, It is platform for training youth as seen by the partnership with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter's Doris Ward Workforce Development Employment and Training Program over the past three years."For information about "Roots & Vines Trading Company" click here: https://www.rootsandvineswine.com/). Visit www.sfbff.org for updates on opportunities to taste the specially selected South African wines made by Black female vintners and to see news of curated films from 160 festival submissions.Also, check out panels with SFfriends such as Dana King, who will talk about "Monumental Reckoning (http://www.wrightnow.biz/apps/articles/web/articleid/83803/columnid/default.asp);"Hollywood Director/Producer Leslie Small with star talent Steve Harvey, Shaquille O'Neal, Mo'Nique and more; Hollywood Producer Judy Klein, a Kevin Hart "go-to" producer; the music of Grammy-nominated Ricardo Scales; trumpet phenom Mario Abney of New Orleans; "Music in Monk Time," June 10th at SFJAZZ.COM; and the upcoming tribute of Zimology, the late Bra Zim Ngqawana at the Durban International Film Festival (https://ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za/), July 22-August 1, a partner of the San Francisco Black Film Festival.Copy & Paste this Link for Sponsors & Complete Article: http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=83814&columnid=2898