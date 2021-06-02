 
News By Tag
* SF Black Film Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
May 2021
31302928

SF Black Film Festival XXIII Celebrates with South African Wines from Roots & Vines Trading Company

The san francisco black film festival xxiii salutes official wine partner "roots & vines trading company," importer of south african wines by black female vintners
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 2, 2021 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~

June is "Black Music Month" with Juneteenth and Father's Day being celebrated, and among the celebrations, the San Francisco Black Film Festival XXIII, "Continues the Legacy, Healing the World One Film at A Time," June 17-20, 2021.

"Just one sip of our partners' "Roots & Vines" wine from the Motherland is an experiential amalgamation of so many positive themes from joy, to social justice, to economic empowerment, unity and more," said Cree Ray, San Francisco Black Film Festival Co-Director (https://www.prlog.org/12855695).  "CEO of Roots & Vines Trading Company," Jennifer White was a speaker on a panel for "Live Talk @SFBFF Art and Trade in Africa (https://youtu.be/nLKv6AVMydM)" at last year's festival co-led by my dearly missed father (Kali O'Ray) with his wife Katera Crossley (https://www.sfgate.com/movies/article/SF-Black-Film-direc...).  He  was a proponent for all things in the African Diaspora that lead to empowerment and equity. This year, we are pleased to have "Roots & Vines" South African wines as the official wine of the San Francisco Black Film Festival.



"At 'Roots & Vines Trading Company," we are focusing on the opening of our pop-up store this week at Mission Valley Mall in San Diego, but it is always a great time to find a way lift a glass of cheer for organizations like the San Francisco Black Film festival that are committed to economic empowerment among the African Diaspora while opening ways of better understanding for all races of people," said Jennifer White, M.Ed. "We can trace our economic leap into the waters of commerce to Mrs. Mathabo Kunene of Durban, who also participated in last year's panel making her continuing call to come to South Africa and do business."

As a business owner,  it is great to see how the San Francisco Black Film Festival is more than just entertainment," said Bivett Brackett, CEO of the Big Black Brunch (https://www.facebook.com/bigblackbrunch/), also a sponsor.  "For starters the San Francisco Black Film Festival demonstrates economic empowerment by giving visibility to filmmakers, actors, technicians.  Also, It is platform for training youth as seen by the partnership with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter's Doris Ward Workforce Development Employment and Training Program over the past three years."

For information about "Roots & Vines Trading Company" click here: https://www.rootsandvineswine.com/).  Visit www.sfbff.org for updates on opportunities to taste the specially selected South African wines made by Black female vintners and to see news of curated films from 160 festival submissions.

Also, check out panels with SFBFF friends such as Dana King, who will talk about "Monumental Reckoning (http://www.wrightnow.biz/apps/articles/web/articleid/83803/columnid/default.asp);" Hollywood Director/Producer Leslie Small with star talent Steve Harvey, Shaquille O'Neal, Mo'Nique and more;  Hollywood Producer Judy Klein, a Kevin Hart "go-to" producer;  the music of Grammy-nominated Ricardo Scales; trumpet phenom Mario Abney of New Orleans; "Music in Monk Time," June 10th at SFJAZZ.COM; and the upcoming tribute of  Zimology, the late Bra Zim Ngqawana at the Durban International Film Festival (https://ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za/), July 22-August 1, a partner of the San Francisco Black Film Festival.

Copy & Paste this Link for Sponsors & Complete Article: http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=83814&columnid=2898

Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:SF Black Film Festival
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 02, 2021
Wright Enterprises News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share