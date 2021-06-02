News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SF Black Film Festival XXIII Celebrates with South African Wines from Roots & Vines Trading Company
The san francisco black film festival xxiii salutes official wine partner "roots & vines trading company," importer of south african wines by black female vintners
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
June is "Black Music Month" with Juneteenth and Father's Day being celebrated, and among the celebrations, the San Francisco Black Film Festival XXIII, "Continues the Legacy, Healing the World One Film at A Time," June 17-20, 2021.
"Just one sip of our partners' "Roots & Vines" wine from the Motherland is an experiential amalgamation of so many positive themes from joy, to social justice, to economic empowerment, unity and more," said Cree Ray, San Francisco Black Film Festival Co-Director (https://www.prlog.org/
"At 'Roots & Vines Trading Company," we are focusing on the opening of our pop-up store this week at Mission Valley Mall in San Diego, but it is always a great time to find a way lift a glass of cheer for organizations like the San Francisco Black Film festival that are committed to economic empowerment among the African Diaspora while opening ways of better understanding for all races of people," said Jennifer White, M.Ed. "We can trace our economic leap into the waters of commerce to Mrs. Mathabo Kunene of Durban, who also participated in last year's panel making her continuing call to come to South Africa and do business."
As a business owner, it is great to see how the San Francisco Black Film Festival is more than just entertainment,"
For information about "Roots & Vines Trading Company" click here: https://www.rootsandvineswine.com/)
Also, check out panels with SFBFF friends such as Dana King, who will talk about "Monumental Reckoning (http://www.wrightnow.biz/
Copy & Paste this Link for Sponsors & Complete Article: http://www.wrightnow.biz/
Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 02, 2021