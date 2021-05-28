 
News By Tag
* Eco Friendly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bristol
  Bristol
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
May 2021
31302928

Reduce Your Waste and Carbon Footprint by Washing Your Dishes with Solide!

Solide! offers practical, ecological, economical and sustainable solutions. 100% Natural Origin, 100% Biodegradable and 100% Vegan.
By: Solide!
 
BRISTOL, U.K. - June 2, 2021 - PRLog -- Consumers concerned with reducing their impact on the environment and taking care of their health will be happy to discover the one of a kind Solide! Washing-up Cake - a solid form, plastic-free replacement for traditional washing-up liquid with ECOCERT certified ingredients. Free from preservatives and chemicals, the Solide! Washing-up Cake is much less harmful to fauna and flora. Just as effective, or even more so, than a classic product, the Solide! Washing-up Cake allows you to effectively clean, degrease, and make your dishes shine without leaving any traces. Super-efficient, long-lasting, distributed without packaging, and more aesthetic than a plastic bottle - Solide! has it all.

"It's the first truly ecological and efficient washing-up product, made in an eco-responsible way from organic ingredients only." Say Donatien and Simon (The Solide! Founders).

Solide! aims to work for the future of people and the planet, with the ambition of helping everyone make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives, and eliminating waste created by washing up. All of the products are eco-responsible alternatives to traditional products and are made with organic certified materials. By choosing a Solide! product you are choosing to do good for our planet, your wallet and your health.

The Solide! adventure began in June 2020 in Brittany (France). Two determined Bretons were aware of the environmental emergency and were motivated to make a change. Solide! has become a great success. The brand currently has around fifty partner stores across France which market their simple, ecological, economical, easily accessible, and sustainable solutions.

The Solide! story continues to the UK with Tiphaine, the sister of Donatien, who has been living in the UK for 8 years. As an ambitious International Business Management graduate and entrepreneur, she wants to use the skills she has developed to positively impact the world. She is passionate about finding solutions to save the planet and its oceans from plastic pollution. Determined to make a positive difference for the environment, she has been working hard to launch Solide! The Zero Waste Life here in the UK.

"When my brother told me about the idea for Solide! with a mission of creating sustainable solutions, I knew I had to jump on board." Says Tiphaine enthusiastically.

Solide! truly revolutionises washing-up; as well as the Washing-up Cake, Solide! have also designed durable and zero-waste accessories to replace traditional sponges and cleaning cloths. All of the accessories are made from certified materials including wood certified FSC/PEFC, organic cotton certified GOTS, and recycled fabrics. The young company wishes to replicate the French business model here in the UK. Making the solutions readily available to everyone, everywhere, in bulk, without any packaging… and at the best price!

You can support Solide! today and help make this exciting project a reality by contributing to the rewards-based crowdfunding campaign which is up and running for 5 weeks, ending on Monday 21st of June. You will also do your bit for the planet by no longer purchasing single-use plastic washing-up bottles. Be an eco-conscious consumer and do good for the planet with Solide!

Crowdfunding Campaign Now Live: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/solide-uk

Media Contact
Tiphaine Jamet (Co-founder and CEO)
tiphaine.solide@gmail.com
End
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Eco Friendly
Industry:Retail
Location:Bristol - Bristol - England
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share