Reduce Your Waste and Carbon Footprint by Washing Your Dishes with Solide!

Solide! offers practical, ecological, economical and sustainable solutions. 100% Natural Origin, 100% Biodegradable and 100% Vegan.

-- Consumers concerned with reducing their impact on the environment and taking care of their health will be happy to discover the one of a kind- a solid form, plastic-free replacement for traditional washing-up liquid with ECOCERT certified ingredients. Free from preservatives and chemicals, the Solide! Washing-up Cake is much less harmful to fauna and flora. Just as effective, or even more so, than a classic product, the Solide! Washing-up Cake allows you to effectively clean, degrease, and make your dishes shine without leaving any traces. Super-efficient, long-lasting, distributed without packaging, and more aesthetic than a plastic bottle -Solide! aims to work for the, with the ambition of helping everyone make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives, and eliminating waste created by washing up. All of the products are eco-responsible alternatives to traditional products and are made with organic certified materials. By choosing a Solide! product you are choosing to do good for our planet, your wallet and your health.The Solide! adventure began in June 2020 in Brittany (France). Two determined Bretons wereand were motivated to make a change. Solide! has become a great success. The brand currently has around fifty partner stores across France which market their simple, ecological, economical, easily accessible, and sustainable solutions.The Solide! story continues to the UK with Tiphaine, the sister of Donatien, who has been living in the UK for 8 years. As an ambitious International Business Management graduate and entrepreneur, she wants to use the skills she has developed to positively impact the world. She is passionate about finding solutions to save the planet and its oceans from plastic pollution. Determined to make a positive difference for the environment, she has been working hard to launchSolide! truly; as well as the Washing-up Cake, Solide! have also designedto replace traditional sponges and cleaning cloths. All of the accessories are made from certified materials including wood certified FSC/PEFC, organic cotton certified GOTS, and recycled fabrics. The young company wishes to replicate the French business model here in the UK. Making the solutions readily available to everyone, everywhere, in bulk, without any packaging… andYou can support Solide! today and help make this exciting project a reality by contributing to then which is up and running for 5 weeks, ending on Monday 21st of June. You will also do your bit for the planet by no longer purchasing single-use plastic washing-up bottles. Be an eco-conscious consumer and do good for the planet with Solide!Crowdfunding Campaign Now Live: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ solide-uk