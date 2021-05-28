News By Tag
CIMdata & JANA to Host a Free Webinar on Structured Content
This educational webinar will explain why structured content is critical for product lifecycle management.
By: CIMdata
The need to make available the right product content (i.e., manuals, guides, bulletins, etc.) in the right format to the right people at the right time is a daunting task for many companies in multiple industries. Implementing a product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy without creating and managing all the related product content is a non-starter for most companies, especially those with complex and long service life products such as aircraft, automobiles, heavy equipment, and medical devices.
This webinar will provide insight into how and why structured content is a critical component of a robust end-to-end PLM strategy. The webinar will also study the need for structured content and describe how it fits within an enterprise content model. The webinar will also consider a typical PLM environment that includes the appropriate content solutions.
According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President and CEO, "Many within the PLM industry believe that product content is as simple as pressing a 'publish' button in a PLM solution, but it's not. We are happy to team with JANA for this webinar to help the PLM community understand how and why structured product content creation and management are critical and valuable components of a robust end-to-end PLM strategy."
Glenn Emerson, JANA's Senior Consultant for Content Strategy & Information Architecture, added, "Digital transformation requires an enterprise content strategy centered on the customer on the front end and a structured information architecture on the backend. This allows the product content to be personalized and dynamic, delivered through multiple media channels from a single source, in such a way that customers can find what information they need, when they need it, in the best format to achieve their goals with your products."
This webinar will be helpful to executives responsible for PLM strategy and implementation, product content creation and management, technical publications, product training, marketing, service, third-party support (e.g., dealers), supply chain management & other similar organizations that create and consume product content. The content will also be of interest to those responsible for digital transformation, digital initiatives team leaders and team members, product managers, IT leadership, solution providers, or anyone who wants to understand product content creation and management's place within an enterprise PLM environment.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
