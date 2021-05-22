Leading Culture Destinations and visitBerlin announce the LCD Berlin Awards 2021

LCD Berlin, a partnership between Leading Culture Destinations and visitBerlin, is a unique initiative promoting exchange between culture and travel to create new opportunities in these exceptional times

By: Leading Culture Destinations

-- Leading Culture Destinations (LCD) (http://www.leadingculturedestinations.com)and visitBerlin have joined forces in 2019 to launch LCD Berlin, the first city-led initiative to build a sustainable ecosystem for culture and travel professionals from Berlin and beyond, bringing culture and travel together to create new opportunities for collaboration.This year, the 6-month digital-first campaign will offer digital visitors the chance to explore the places they'll want to visit in the future and will enable destinations to reach those audiences. LCD Berlin has been encouraged by their culture and tourism partners to continue their support to existing associated partners and newly, nominated destinations creating new networks and alliances to restart their organizations.The LCD Berlin Awards nominees are shortlisted by a team of LCD ambassadors, exhaustive research and recommendations from the world's leading cultural nomads. The winners are selected by both an esteemed international jury and public vote.The nominees for the LCD Berlin Awards for 2021 are:NEW CULTURE DESTINATIONS OF THE YEAR● National Gallery Athens (Athens, Greece)● Munch Museum (Oslo, Norway)● James Simon Gallery (Berlin, Germany)● Museum of Image and Sound (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)● Museo Regional Aysen (Patagonia, Chile)● Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre (Salmiya, Kuwait)● King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)● The Museum of the Future (Dubai, UAE)● The Momentary (Bentonville, Arkansas, USA)● Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA)● Fotografiska, (New York City, New York, USA)DIGITAL DESTINATIONS OF THE YEAR● Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Humlebaek, Denmark)● Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, Russia)● Museum of Tomorrow (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)● Helsinki (Finland)● Faroe Islands (Denmark)● Scotland (Scotland)SOFT POWER DESTINATION OF THE YEAR● Battersea Arts Centre (London, UK)● Project Row Houses (Houston, Texas, USA)● The Plywood Project (New York City, New York, USA)TRAVELLERS' AWARDS● Desert X (Coachella Valley, California, USA)● Inside/Out Lichtaktion Kunstreal (Munich, Germany)● Art With Me (Tulum, Mexico)● Nantes (France)● Lausanne (Switzerland)● Jakarta (Indonesia)● The Maker (Hudson, New York, USA)● Soneva Fushi (Eydhafushi, Maldives)● Langham Residences (Munich, Germany)CLIMATE SMART AWARD in partnership with SUNx● Australian Museum (Sydney, Australia)● LÁ Art Museum (Hveragerði, Iceland)● Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)