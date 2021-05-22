 
Leading Culture Destinations and visitBerlin announce the LCD Berlin Awards 2021

LCD Berlin, a partnership between Leading Culture Destinations and visitBerlin, is a unique initiative promoting exchange between culture and travel to create new opportunities in these exceptional times
By: Leading Culture Destinations
 
BERLIN - May 26, 2021 - PRLog -- Leading Culture Destinations (LCD) (http://www.leadingculturedestinations.com) and visitBerlin have joined forces in 2019 to launch LCD Berlin, the first city-led initiative to build a sustainable ecosystem for culture and travel professionals from Berlin and beyond, bringing culture and travel together to create new opportunities for collaboration.

This year, the 6-month digital-first campaign will offer digital visitors the chance to explore the places they'll want to visit in the future and will enable destinations to reach those audiences.   LCD Berlin has been encouraged by their culture and tourism partners to continue their support to existing associated partners and newly, nominated destinations creating new networks and alliances to restart their organizations.

The LCD Berlin Awards nominees are shortlisted by a team of LCD ambassadors, exhaustive research and recommendations from the world's leading cultural nomads. The winners are selected by both an esteemed international jury and public vote.

The nominees for the LCD Berlin Awards for 2021 are:

NEW CULTURE DESTINATIONS OF THE YEAR

Asia Pacific
  • National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts Weiwuying (Kaohsiung, Taiwan)
  • X Museum (Beijing, China)
  • Museum of Underwater Art (Queensland, Australia)
Europe

●      National Gallery Athens  (Athens, Greece)
●      Munch Museum (Oslo, Norway)
●      James Simon Gallery (Berlin, Germany)

Latin America

●      Museum of Image and Sound (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
●      Museo Regional Aysen (Patagonia, Chile)

Middle East / Africa

●      Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre (Salmiya, Kuwait)
●      King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture  (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)
●      The Museum of the Future (Dubai, UAE)

North America

●      The Momentary (Bentonville, Arkansas, USA)
●      Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA)
●      Fotografiska, (New York City, New York, USA)

DIGITAL DESTINATIONS OF THE YEAR

Best Immersive Museum Experience
  • Superblue (Miami, Florida, USA)
  • Hopscotch (San Antonio, Texas, USA)
  • Bassins de Lumières (Bordeaux, France)

Best Digital Museum Experience

●      Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Humlebaek, Denmark)
●      Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, Russia)
●      Museum of Tomorrow (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Best Digital Destination Experience

●      Helsinki (Finland)
●      Faroe Islands (Denmark)
●      Scotland (Scotland)

SOFT POWER DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

●      Battersea Arts Centre (London, UK)
●      Project Row Houses (Houston, Texas, USA)
●      The Plywood Project (New York City, New York, USA)

TRAVELLERS' AWARDS

Best Cultural Festival

●      Desert X (Coachella Valley, California, USA)
●      Inside/Out Lichtaktion Kunstreal (Munich, Germany)
●      Art With Me (Tulum, Mexico)

Best Emerging Culture City

●      Nantes (France)
●      Lausanne (Switzerland)
●      Jakarta (Indonesia)

Best Art Hotel

●      The Maker (Hudson, New York, USA)
●      Soneva Fushi (Eydhafushi, Maldives)
●      Langham Residences (Munich, Germany)

CLIMATE SMART AWARD in partnership with SUNx

●      Australian Museum (Sydney, Australia)
●      LÁ Art Museum (Hveragerði, Iceland)
●      Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)

Contact
Gary Yentin
***@app-promo.com
End
Email:***@app-promo.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel
Industry:Tourism
Location:Berlin - Berlin - Germany
Subject:Events
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
