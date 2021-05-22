News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leading Culture Destinations and visitBerlin announce the LCD Berlin Awards 2021
LCD Berlin, a partnership between Leading Culture Destinations and visitBerlin, is a unique initiative promoting exchange between culture and travel to create new opportunities in these exceptional times
By: Leading Culture Destinations
This year, the 6-month digital-first campaign will offer digital visitors the chance to explore the places they'll want to visit in the future and will enable destinations to reach those audiences. LCD Berlin has been encouraged by their culture and tourism partners to continue their support to existing associated partners and newly, nominated destinations creating new networks and alliances to restart their organizations.
The LCD Berlin Awards nominees are shortlisted by a team of LCD ambassadors, exhaustive research and recommendations from the world's leading cultural nomads. The winners are selected by both an esteemed international jury and public vote.
The nominees for the LCD Berlin Awards for 2021 are:
NEW CULTURE DESTINATIONS OF THE YEAR
Asia Pacific
● National Gallery Athens (Athens, Greece)
● Munch Museum (Oslo, Norway)
● James Simon Gallery (Berlin, Germany)
Latin America
● Museum of Image and Sound (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
● Museo Regional Aysen (Patagonia, Chile)
Middle East / Africa
● Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre (Salmiya, Kuwait)
● King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)
● The Museum of the Future (Dubai, UAE)
North America
● The Momentary (Bentonville, Arkansas, USA)
● Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA)
● Fotografiska, (New York City, New York, USA)
DIGITAL DESTINATIONS OF THE YEAR
Best Immersive Museum Experience
Best Digital Museum Experience
● Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Humlebaek, Denmark)
● Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, Russia)
● Museum of Tomorrow (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Best Digital Destination Experience
● Helsinki (Finland)
● Faroe Islands (Denmark)
● Scotland (Scotland)
SOFT POWER DESTINATION OF THE YEAR
● Battersea Arts Centre (London, UK)
● Project Row Houses (Houston, Texas, USA)
● The Plywood Project (New York City, New York, USA)
TRAVELLERS' AWARDS
Best Cultural Festival
● Desert X (Coachella Valley, California, USA)
● Inside/
● Art With Me (Tulum, Mexico)
Best Emerging Culture City
● Nantes (France)
● Lausanne (Switzerland)
● Jakarta (Indonesia)
Best Art Hotel
● The Maker (Hudson, New York, USA)
● Soneva Fushi (Eydhafushi, Maldives)
● Langham Residences (Munich, Germany)
CLIMATE SMART AWARD in partnership with SUNx
● Australian Museum (Sydney, Australia)
● LÁ Art Museum (Hveragerði, Iceland)
● Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)
Contact
Gary Yentin
***@app-promo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse