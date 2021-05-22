News By Tag
A Rare Retro Classic Comes to the Gaming Community as a Limited One-Time Release
Mega Man™: The Wily Wars Arrives to North America Physically For the First Time on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive
By: Innex Inc.
In early 2019, Retro-Bit announced a line-up of rare games in their pipeline to be released under their publishing arm. Perhaps one of the most sought-after and cherished of these was Mega Man™: The Wily Wars. This classic was never released in North America with the exception of a short stint on the SEGA Channel. Additionally, a scarce release in Europe makes this one of the rarest titles from the Mega Man™ franchise with single Japanese carts reselling for up to $800 and PAL versions going for $1,600. Retro-Bit worked with Capcom to bring this exclusive one-time release of Mega Man: The Wily Wars to the gaming community. In this collection, gamers get the first three Mega Man titles as well as the bonus Wily Tower.
"What we really try to achieve with these collections is the high-quality localization of the rarest games in our community. These classics, such as Mega Man: The Wily Wars, are truly esteemed and admired by many. Our goal, with inspiration from the community and help from our partners, is to share the genuine passion of these retro games in their true form for those areas where they have never been released so more are able to experience them." says Richard Igros, Director of Marketing of Innex, Inc., Retro-Bit's exclusive distributor.
Retro-Bit's expert programmers also addressed the slowdown scenes from the original cart. Though there were limitations, some areas were updated in this exclusive release while still maintaining the original game quality. In addition, Retro-Bit ensured the cartridge board featured beveled insert points and curved edges to preserve the owner's consoles.
In May 2021, Retro-Bit brings Mega Man back to face all the Robot Masters and Dr. Wily in the newest collector's edition of Mega Man: The Wily Wars. This limited-edition collector's set will come with:
Mega Man: The Wily Wars collector's edition will retail for $69.99 and become available for pre-orders at Limited Run Games, Castlemania Games, and Dragon Box Games, Spel & Sant, and Strictly Limited for Europe. These pre-orders will only run from May 21st to June 21st.
To learn more about this one-time legendary release, visit https://retro-
