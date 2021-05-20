National Media Outlet The Imprint Expands Youth Justice Beat

Contact

John Kelly

-- While juvenile justice systems across the country shift policy sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, national news outlet The Imprint will expand its coverage of these issues.Thanks to grants from the California Wellness Foundation and The Tow Foundation, The Imprint will elevate youth voices and produce journalism on juvenile justice issues – including the intersection with topics like education, family, workforce development, prevention efforts, mental health and housing."The Tow Foundation is pleased to support The Imprint's continued coverage of youth justice issues across New York, especially in rural areas and upstate cities, and the system's impact on young people, families and communities,"said Diane Sierpina, director of justice initiatives for The Tow Foundation. "It is critical that journalism highlight successful, community-based interventions for youth as alternatives to the justice system."With coverage rooted in Upstate New York and California statewide, this expansion of a youth justice beat builds on The Imprint's growth as a national outlet. It also provides a comparison between two leading states in the changes of the juvenile justice system.A key aspect of FMC's growth in expanding the youth justice beat in The Imprint is inclusion of first-hand perspectives of youth with lived experience in the justice system, through its "Youth Voice" program that provides journalism training."For California's efforts to transform the youth justice system to be successful, it's critical that we amplify the voices and perspectives of young people, particularly those who have been impacted by the criminal justice system," said Alex Johnson, program director for The California Wellness Foundation. "We're excited to support FMC's journalistic fellowships for youth with lived experience in the juvenile justice system so that they can report, write and tell the stories that educate the public about what is truly needed for young people to heal, flourish and thrive."This expansion of coverage comes at a time when youth justice systems are experimenting with new approaches."Nearly 20% of people under the age of 18 in the country live in California and New York, so diligent coverage of how the youth justice systems in these states operate is critical," said John Kelly, co-executive director of Fostering Media Connections. "We are deeply grateful to The California Wellness Foundation and The Tow Foundation for the opportunity to carry out this important mission."ABOUT FOSTERING MEDIA CONNECTIONSFostering Media Connections (FMC) uses the power of media and journalism to lead the conversation about children, youth and families in America. FMC publishes The Imprint, a daily news site focused on child welfare and youth justice as well as a bi-monthly magazine, Fostering Families Today, which is distributed to foster families across America. FMC also trains youth with lived experience to produce journalism. Learn more at www.imprintnews.org and www.fosteringmediaconnections.org.ABOUT THE TOW FOUNDATIONWe pursue our vision by funding projects that offer transformative experiences to individuals and creating collaborative ventures in fields where we see opportunities for breakthroughs, reform, and benefits for underserved populations. Investments focus on the support of innovative programs and system reform in the fields of juvenile and criminal justice, medicine, higher education and culture.ABOUT CALIFORNIA WELLNESS FOUNDATIONThe California Wellness Foundation's mission is to protect and improve the health and wellness of the people of California by increasing access to health care, quality education, good jobs, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods. Since its founding in 1992, Cal Wellness has awarded more than $1 billion in charitable contributions and 9,200 grants.