DSCVR teams up with NFT Blue for Graffiti Museum Gallery Mixer at the Bitcoin 2021 Miami Conference
DSCVR, Momentum Studios, and NFT Blue to host an invite-only NFT Showcase and meet and greet at the world-famous Graffiti Museum
DSCVR, a show under the Digital Innovators series produced by The Soho Loft Media Group, and Momentum Studios, Inc., will attend and support the Bitcoin 2021 Miami conference as media partners.
David Drake, Chairman and founder of LDJ Capital, The Soho Loft Media Group, and DSCVR, said, "It's an amazing opportunity to take part in the biggest conference for bitcoin. 2021 has been a breakthrough year for Bitcoin despite the ongoing global pandemic. There is still so much to do and to discover in this space, it is something everyone can look forward to."
In line with the activities for Bitcoin 2021, DSCVR partners with Momentum Studios, and NFT Blue in hosting the "Art Museum Gallery Mixer". The exclusive invite-only gallery event will feature the NFT art show, fashion display, and cocktail reception.
Museum Event:
Friday June 4th, 2021
Time: 530PM to 830PM EDT
Location: Museum of Graffiti Miami
Address: 299 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127 (https://www.bing.com/
Registration for the AIP AMF Hooranky Crypto Art Event is here:
https://nftblue.com/
Curated NFT arts and projects were chosen from hundreds of artists to be displayed at the historic Museum of Graffiti. Abbe Borg (https://thesoholoft.com/
About Momentum
Momentum Studios is a forward-thinking new media group with traditional projects on FOX Sports, ABC, Disney, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Sky TV (UK), and creators of content to broadcast clients in over 60 countries, as well as owning an in-house digital media and social media agency that helped propel some of the most famous user adoption stories for the blockchain industry. The company has invested and partnered in a number of ventures in the blockchain media space helping to increase the value of emerging blockchain sports, video streaming, social media, and gaming platforms to exceed market capitalizations of over $5 billion over the past few years. Its most recent venture is NFT Blue, an IP rightsholder and management group which has quickly secured the rights to over $125 million in high-value IP projects in sports, entertainment, film, music, art, and new tech IP from around the world.
www.momentumchannel.com
www.NFTblue.com
About DSCVR
DSCVR is a 30-minute TV show produced by The Soho Loft Productions division of The Soho Loft Media Group, a subsidiary of LDJ Capital Inc. which is based in New York. DSCVR is the investigative reporting of renowned global investor David Drake and it showcases unique individuals, organizations, corporations, and institutions that embody ideas and innovations that change the game and create new paths.
About THE SOHO LOFT Media Group
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES
VICTORIA GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global media partner for your investment and business strategies.
For inquiries: info@thesoholoft.com
Visit: https://thesoholoft.com (https://thesoholoft.com/?
Contact
Carmen Campo
***@thesoholoft.com
