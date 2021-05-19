News By Tag
CenterCal Properties Closes on Purchase of Bay Street Emeryville
Reaffirms Commitment to Developing World-Class Destinations in the Bay Area
By: CenterCal Properties, LLC
Combining retail, entertainment, hospitality and residential uses, Bay Street Emeryville invites guests to escape into a casual village designed for strolling, shopping and entertainment. Organized in three city blocks connected by main street, the character of Bay Street Emeryville is drawn from the rich history of its bayside site as a place where people have gathered for decades to live, work and play.
"Bay Street fits in perfectly with CenterCal's platform of retail-driven mixed-use projects," said Craig Ramey, President Pacific NW and Bay Area, CenterCal Properties. "We are excited to share our vision of the project with existing and new tenants, government officials, and the community, all of whom have been very cooperative and will share an integral role in the successful development of the new Bay Street," added Ramey.
Major redevelopment is slated to begin this summer, and over a series of phases, aims to be completed by 2023. Currently, there is a pedestrian bridge under construction with completion planned for this fall that connects Bay Street with Emeryville's booming life sciences hub. The bridge will land at the Bay Street Food Terrace, which too will be renovated and filled with a curated mix of local and regional restauranteurs.
"We are focused on completing the food terrace and adding outdoor seating and plaza space throughout Bay Street where family friends, and co-workers can gather. When looking at this project, CenterCal is on the forefront of developing these amenities and experiences and will continue to evolve to serve the needs of our customers. Bay Street is ready for it's next chapter and we're eager to reintroduce it to the community," said Ramey.
Next, CenterCal will move forward with a wall-to-wall upgrade of all parts of the center and merchandising plan, while continuing to honor the character of the Emeryville area from the architecture, landscaping, and local art to the diverse tenant mix.
For more news and announcements follow @baystreetemeryville and baystreetemeryville.com.
About CenterCal Properties
CenterCal Properties, LLC, founded in 2004 by Fred Bruning and Jean Paul Wardy, is a full-service commercial real estate company in the business of investing, developing, leasing, and managing its projects.
CenterCal Properties is one of the few developers that continue to develop shopping destinations, while excelling in place making. The guest experience is a priority, as well as mutually beneficial relationships with retailers. CenterCal's dedication to community outreach goes beyond a typical shopping center developer. CenterCal's solid reputation is built on creating destinations that become the favorite gathering place for their communities. For more information on all CenterCal and it's properties, please visit www.centercal.com.
About Bay Street Emeryville
Bay Street Emeryville, located at 5616 Bay St, Emeryville, CA 94608, originally opened in 2002 and was acquired by CenterCal Properties on April 30, 2021. The center is currently anchored by AMC, Barnes & Noble, and Apple. Other shops, services and restaurants include Bath & Body Works, Brandy Melville, California Pizza Kitchen, Express, H&M, IT'Sugar, Levis, Lush, MAC, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Sephora, Sole Salon Aveda, Sunglass Hut, Vans, Victoria's Secret, West Elm, ZumieZ. For more information on Bay Street Emeryville, please visit www.baystreetemeryville.com.
Media Contact
Madison Daily | NINICO Communications
madison@ninicocommunications.com
