News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Runners Ready to Get Out for Memorial Day 2021 Race
Going the Distance for Brain Injury Races Returns after Former Virtual Run last year
By: Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater KC
Last year's race was virtual, so organizers are enthusiastic that these Going the Distance for Brain Injury races will be one of the first 10K and 5K chip-timed races in the region that will not require masks for vaccinated runners. Runners are especially enthusiastic about having timed races back for competitive and social reasons, as well as a chance for runners to establish their personal best times in a post-mask-restriction environment.
The forerunner of this Memorial Day event was the Amy Thompson Run for Brain Injury that began in 1987. BIAKS Executive Director, Robin Abramowitz, said this race is the organization's most significant fundraiser. It helps support programs and services for the 21,000 people in Kansas and Greater Kansas City who experience brain injuries annually. "Early access to services and rehabilitation can make all the difference in achieving a positive outcome later," said Abramowitz. "We are grateful for the runners, volunteers, sponsors, and Muna Lee helping this cause. Athletic activities account for a large number of accidents that result in brain injury."
Muna Lee grew up in Kansas City and was a two-time Olympian, World Champion, and USA 100-meter champion. Lee coaches at her track club Top Tier Speed and Endurance and heads the Muna Lee Footspeed timed sprinting event to launch this summer. "Kansas City is a special place for runners for a cause. It is a healthy and family-friendly activity," said Muna Lee. "As a sprinter, I'm out of my lane when it comes to running distance, but these sorts of races can accommodate any level of runner."
Runners can still register at www.biarun.org/
About Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (http://biaks.org/
The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC) provides vital information and referrals to those in the brain injury community that request help. Going the Distance for Brain Injury Memorial Day races are the association's annual fundraiser. Donations and information are available at www.biaks.org.
Media Contact
Beverly Jacobson
***@biaks.org
9137548883
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse