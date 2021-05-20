 
Runners Ready to Get Out for Memorial Day 2021 Race

Going the Distance for Brain Injury Races Returns after Former Virtual Run last year
By: Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater KC
 
 
Muna Lee Olympian & World Champion -Honorary Guest
Muna Lee Olympian & World Champion -Honorary Guest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - May 25, 2021 - PRLog -- The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC) is pleased to announce that World Champion and Olympic runner, Muna Lee, will be the honorary guest of the 34th Memorial Day's Going the Distance for Brain Injury race. The 10K and 5K timed races, 1.5 mile walk, and the Fun4kids event will be May 31 - starting at 8 am in the Loose Park Pavilion (near 51st and Wornall Road, south of the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri).

Last year's race was virtual, so organizers are enthusiastic that these Going the Distance for Brain Injury races will be one of the first 10K and 5K chip-timed races in the region that will not require masks for vaccinated runners. Runners are especially enthusiastic about having timed races back for competitive and social reasons, as well as a chance for runners to establish their personal best times in a post-mask-restriction environment.

The forerunner of this Memorial Day event was the Amy Thompson Run for Brain Injury that began in 1987. BIAKS Executive Director, Robin Abramowitz, said this race is the organization's most significant fundraiser. It helps support programs and services for the 21,000 people in Kansas and Greater Kansas City who experience brain injuries annually. "Early access to services and rehabilitation can make all the difference in achieving a positive outcome later," said Abramowitz. "We are grateful for the runners, volunteers, sponsors, and Muna Lee helping this cause. Athletic activities account for a large number of accidents that result in brain injury."

Muna Lee grew up in Kansas City and was a two-time Olympian, World Champion, and USA 100-meter champion. Lee coaches at her track club Top Tier Speed and Endurance and heads the Muna Lee Footspeed timed sprinting event to launch this summer. "Kansas City is a special place for runners for a cause. It is a healthy and family-friendly activity," said Muna Lee. "As a sprinter, I'm out of my lane when it comes to running distance, but these sorts of races can accommodate any level of runner."

Runners can still register at www.biarun.org/register through Friday evening or when they pick up their runners' packet on Saturday, May 29 from 10 am to 5 pm at Garry Gribbles Running Sports, 119087 W. 119th, Overland Park Kansas or pick up the packet on Race Day, May 31 at the Loose Park Pavilion, starting at 6:30 am. All participants will receive a t-shirt, bib, and finisher's medal.

About Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (http://biaks.org/) (BIAKS-GKC)

The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC) provides vital information and referrals to those in the brain injury community that request help. Going the Distance for Brain Injury Memorial Day races are the association's annual fundraiser. Donations and information are available at www.biaks.org.

