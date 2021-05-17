 
News By Tag
* Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toms River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2021
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


HOPE Sheds Light receives grant from OceanFirst Foundation

The OceanFirst Foundation grant will be used toward HSL's All Recovery Family Support Program.
By:
 
 
HOPE Sheds Light receives grant.
HOPE Sheds Light receives grant.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - May 21, 2021 - PRLog -- HOPE Sheds Light was awarded an $8,750 grant from the OceanFirst Foundation to support their recovery services. "We are honored to receive this generous grant from the OceanFirst Foundation," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "As a result of OceanFirst's unwavering support of our cause, we are able to create an All Recovery Family Support Program."

As a non-profit organization that offers education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, HSL has concentrated its efforts on increasing family support following COVID-19. The OceanFirst grant will allow the nonprofit to further expand its recovery services to young people and families by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction.

Earlier this year, in an effort to expand its services, capacity and reach, the nonprofit announced its partnership with RAFTS. Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders.

"Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance," said Nicole Federici, Co-founder of RAFTS. "We conduct training programs for peers using the latest evidence-based curriculums and various community events. Through these efforts, RAFTS aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and promote long-term recovery."

Looking to the future, HSL will host its 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021 on the Hiering Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights. Please check HOPEShedsLight.org for updates.

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.

About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/.

About the Foundation
OceanFirst Foundation empowers organizations to think bigger, solve more problems, and make life better in the neighborhoods served by OceanFirst Bank. OceanFirst Foundation's priorities include Health & Wellness, Housing, Improving the Quality of Life, Youth Development and Education. Since 1996, OceanFirst Foundation has awarded more than 8,216 grants totaling more than $43 million to over 900+ local charities and schools. Learn more at oceanfirstfdn.org.

About the Bank
OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
7322922400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Recovery
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HOPE Sheds Light PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

May 21, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share