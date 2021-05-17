News By Tag
HOPE Sheds Light receives grant from OceanFirst Foundation
The OceanFirst Foundation grant will be used toward HSL's All Recovery Family Support Program.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
As a non-profit organization that offers education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, HSL has concentrated its efforts on increasing family support following COVID-19. The OceanFirst grant will allow the nonprofit to further expand its recovery services to young people and families by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction.
Earlier this year, in an effort to expand its services, capacity and reach, the nonprofit announced its partnership with RAFTS. Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders.
"Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance,"
Looking to the future, HSL will host its 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021 on the Hiering Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights. Please check HOPEShedsLight.org for updates.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/
About the Foundation
OceanFirst Foundation empowers organizations to think bigger, solve more problems, and make life better in the neighborhoods served by OceanFirst Bank. OceanFirst Foundation's priorities include Health & Wellness, Housing, Improving the Quality of Life, Youth Development and Education. Since 1996, OceanFirst Foundation has awarded more than 8,216 grants totaling more than $43 million to over 900+ local charities and schools. Learn more at oceanfirstfdn.org.
About the Bank
OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.
