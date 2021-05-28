News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring David Altman, MD
Dr. Altman discusses the dermatologic skin manifestations of COVID-19, an evolving issue in the United States
The dermatologic skin manifestations of COVID-19 include acute urticaria, also known as hives, and "COVID toes," which is the swelling and discoloration of one or several toes. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Altman, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About David Altman, MD
Dr. Altman is a board-certified dermatologist and an expert in general dermatology and dermatologic laser surgery. He pursued his undergraduate and medical school studies at the University of Michigan. He then completed a year of Internal Medicine training at Northwestern University in Chicago and finished his residency in Dermatology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
Dr. Altman is the chief of the division of Dermatology at St. John's Macomb hospital in Warren, Michigan, and is part of the teaching faculty for the St. Joseph's Mercy, Livingston, Dermatology residency training program and is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Michigan State University School of Medicine.
Dr. Altman is a past executive board member of the Michigan Dermatological Society having already served as the President of that Society. He is the author of many academic publications and presentations as well as textbook chapters. Dr. Altman has been named on numerous "Best Doctor" and "Top Doctor" lists, including the Hour Magazine of Detroit list for many consecutive years. For additional information about Dr. Altman, please visit https://www.mwdermatology.com/
