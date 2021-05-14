News By Tag
MBMA Announces 2020 Safety Award Winners
By: MBMA
"Promoting workplace safety is one of MBMA's most important objectives and these awards recognize the member companies that set an example for all of us," says Tony Bouquot, general manager of MBMA. "For 2020, our Building Systems members had 43 plant facilities that participated in MBMA's Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 12 million hours on the job. Our Associate member awards program broadens the focus on safety across the entire industry to include our suppliers' facilities as well."
MBMA is a leader in advocating for robust safety programs throughout the metal building systems industry. "Our members are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of each person who works in the industry and to making it a healthy and safe place to work," Bouquot adds. "The benefits from effective safety initiatives include boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits."
MBMA's awards program consists of three categories. The 2020 Superior Safety Award was given to eight plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the entire calendar year, a significant accomplishment. The nine facilities that received the 2020 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average. The 2020 Associate Member Safety Award went to 11 companies with facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for the year, also a major achievement.
The following is a comprehensive list of 2020 MBMA safety award winners:
2020 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.
Annville, PA
Visalia, CA
Cedartown, GA
Thomasville, GA
Memphis, TN
Tyler, TX
Claremore, OK
Freeport, MN
2020 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.
Columbus, NE
Muscle Shoals, AL
St. Joseph, MO
Lathrop, CA
Grand Island, NE
Elizabethton, TN
Portland, TN
Hockley, TX
Adel, GA
2020 Associate Member Safety Award – In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.
Huron, OH
Ashland, OH
Flat Rock, NC
Houston, TX
Salem, OR
Aurora, CO; Baton Rouge, LA; Easton, PA; Green Bay, WI; High Point, NC; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; London, ON; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Roanoke, VA (2); San Marcos, TX (2); St. Louis, MO; Sumner, WA
Green Bay, WI
Elkhart, IN
Houston, TX
Springfield, OH
Houston, TX
• PDL Building Products
Stockton, CA
Westlake, OH
Iowa Park, Texas
Bowling Green, KY
Birmingham, AL
Columbia, SC
Gainesville, GA
Jacksonville, FL
Montgomery, AL
Orlando, FL
