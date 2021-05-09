News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HOPE Sheds Light hosts successful 1st Annual Golf Outing
The golf outing was held in partnership with Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS).
By: HOPE Sheds Light
This was the first joint venture of the two nonprofit organizations to expand recovery support services throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties. "Our goals through this collaboration are to share our resources, build capacity and expand our services," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light.
With over 137 golfers in attendance, the outing opened with registration and lunch, followed by a Shotgun Start/Scramble Format. Dinner and awards followed the outing. The event also featured a 50/50 raffle, putting contest, longest drive contest, beat the board member contest and closest to the pin contest. NJ Spine and Wellness and Spirit Unlimited were the event's Major Sponsors. All proceeds benefited the mission of HOPE Sheds Light.
"The day was a huge success," said Capaci. "We would like to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, board members and golfers for helping us spread the hope of recovery to the community. We are already looking forward to hosting our next golf outing on May 2, 2022 at Pine Barrens Golf Club."
Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. "Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance,"
The goal of aligning the two nonprofits is to create a community where non-judgmental support is the standard and multiple pathways to recovery are embraced. "HSL will enable us to expand our capacity in a way that will make those pathways possible. It's about creating a shared community… a safety net along the Jersey Shore," said Federici.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse