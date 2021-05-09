News By Tag
Former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany Joins ShotTracker As Special Advisor Strategy, Partnerships
One of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the history of college athletics to assist the fast-growing technology in their next period of growth
"We welcome Jim Delany's experience and his insight into ShotTracker," said ShotTracker CEO Bill Moses. "His business acumen, his understanding of the opportunities in the college space with regard to technology and infrastructure, and his visionary planning will be invaluable to us as we accelerate implementation on a wide scale in the coming months, and continue to grow relationships on broadcast integration."
"Jim Delany has always been a big thinker who gets things done, and that thought process will be welcomed and crucial for us as we expand and grow," said ShotTracker Co-Founder and President Davyeon Ross. "He has always been a fervent supporter of our work, and it is a pleasure to have him officially part of our team now."
"Sub second latency, seamless broadcast integration and greater content options for millions of fans is going to be essential for any technology that wants to engage as a business these days, and ShotTracker has all of that and more," Delany said. "This is a platform that has been built for where college sports is heading in the coming years, both from a team analytics side and from a commercial side, and I am excited to be able to help participate in the expansion of the business."
Delany served as Commissioner of the Big Ten from 1989 until 2020 and was an innovator during his tenure, with accomplishments that included: The creation of college football replay, overseeing leadership on conference expansion in moving the Big Ten from 10 to 14 members, and the creation of the first college sports network. He also led the growth of distributable revenue to conference members from $20 to $800 million, and was an aggressive supporter of gender equity.
ShotTracker, whose recent $13 million funding round includes Evertz Technologies, Verizon Ventures and Hearst Ventures, currently brings elite-level, real-time analytics to the court. The company's patented technology tracks data in three parts: a ShotTracker-
ShotTracker was co-founded in Overland Park, Kansas by basketball and technology experts Davyeon Ross and Bruce Ianni. ShotTracker's innovative system delivers 70+ unique and completely autonomous basketball stats and insights to teams, broadcasters and game partners with sub-second latency. ShotTracker is currently being utilized by 63 men's and women's college basketball programs spanning 12 conferences. Its partners include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Spalding and Wilson. For more information, visit http://www.ShotTracker.com.
Media Contact
Joe Favorito
joefavorito2@
201-746-0005
