Consumer51 launches new website for executive search firm Buffkin Baker
By: Consumer51
The Buffkin / Baker team provides a high-touch, tailored search process, based on deep sector expertise. The company focuses on Healthcare, Digital, Non-profit, Higher Education, Entertainment & Media, and Private Equity.
As a reputable leadership-search firm powering organizational transformation with the talent that they source, Buffkin / Baker wanted to modernize its website and expand its digital presence. The search industry is dynamic and fast-moving, and the company wanted to create an online platform that better represents its deep industry expertise.
Buffkin / Baker selected Consumer51 because of the company's experience in user-focused business model. The new website offers a better user experience, faster loading, and superior navigation. In addition to better performance on a host of underlying user experience parameters, the site also has a high visual quotient with YouTube and media embeds throughout.
Jessica Carter, Director of Marketing, Buffkin / Baker, said, "Our team of search professionals with global standing, are backed by two-hundred-
Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51, said, "We are grateful to Buffkin / Baker for the opportunity to create a new website that would resonate strongly with top professional talent across industries. Consumer51 is an award-winning digital marketing company. We have developed the new site applying our unique expertise in brand-building, user experience, website development best practices, and search optimization techniques. We are confident that the new site will serve as an unparalleled digital asset for expanding the reach and connecting with leaders who make a difference."
As a leading search firm, Buffkin / Baker has a ninety-nine percent completion rate and ninety-two percent retention rate after three years.
Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama, a global community of over 400 leadership experts working together to promote a diverse leadership perspective. Panorama helps client organizations leverage the power of creative thinking and shared expertise to get the best results for their leadership needs.
About Buffkin / Baker
Buffkin / Baker is a partner-led executive search firm focusing on healthcare, higher education, private equity, entertainment/
For more information about Buffkin / Baker, visit https://www.buffkinbaker.com.
About Consumer51
Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company offers a wide range of services, including web design & development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, full-scope marketing, creative services, and strategic growth consulting, to clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 brands.
