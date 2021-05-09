 
Consumer51 launches new website for executive search firm Buffkin Baker

By: Consumer51
 
 
The new website for Buffkin / Baker
The new website for Buffkin / Baker
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - May 13, 2021 - PRLog -- Consumer51, an international consumer-experience company headquartered in Pennsylvania, launched a new website for Buffkin/Baker, a partner-led firm of executive search professionals - recruiting leaders who impact and transform organizations.

The Buffkin / Baker team provides a high-touch, tailored search process, based on deep sector expertise. The company focuses on Healthcare, Digital, Non-profit, Higher Education, Entertainment & Media, and Private Equity.

As a reputable leadership-search firm powering organizational transformation with the talent that they source, Buffkin / Baker wanted to modernize its website and expand its digital presence. The search industry is dynamic and fast-moving, and the company wanted to create an online platform that better represents its deep industry expertise.

Buffkin / Baker selected Consumer51 because of the company's experience in user-focused business model. The new website offers a better user experience, faster loading, and superior navigation. In addition to better performance on a host of underlying user experience parameters, the site also has a high visual quotient with YouTube and media embeds throughout.

Jessica Carter, Director of Marketing, Buffkin / Baker, said, "Our team of search professionals with global standing, are backed by two-hundred-plus years of combined search experience. We wanted a website that reflects our strong spirit of sector expertise and commitment, which allows us to recruit transformational talent for our clients. The team at Consumer51 has exceeded our expectations with minute attention to our specific needs, deep understanding of digital technologies and user expectations, and quality of final deliverable."

Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51, said, "We are grateful to Buffkin / Baker for the opportunity to create a new website that would resonate strongly with top professional talent across industries. Consumer51 is an award-winning digital marketing company. We have developed the new site applying our unique expertise in brand-building, user experience, website development best practices, and search optimization techniques. We are confident that the new site will serve as an unparalleled digital asset for expanding the reach and connecting with leaders who make a difference."

As a leading search firm, Buffkin / Baker has a ninety-nine percent completion rate and ninety-two percent retention rate after three years.

Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama, a global community of over 400 leadership experts working together to promote a diverse leadership perspective. Panorama helps client organizations leverage the power of creative thinking and shared expertise to get the best results for their leadership needs.

About Buffkin / Baker

Buffkin / Baker is a partner-led executive search firm focusing on healthcare, higher education, private equity, entertainment/media, digital, and non-profit. As leaders in their respective fields, each partner has over a decade of retained search experience. Combined, the firm's partners have more than 175 years of search experience and more than 220 years of industry/operating experience. Office locations include Charlotte, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Washington, DC, and Winston-Salem with an affiliate office in London.

For more information about Buffkin / Baker, visit https://www.buffkinbaker.com.

About Consumer51

Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company offers a wide range of services, including web design & development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, full-scope marketing, creative services, and strategic growth consulting, to clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 brands.

