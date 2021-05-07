News By Tag
* Dog
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FitterPaws Comfort Dog Chews And Treats
FitterPaws Pet Products introduces our Comfort Hemp Dog Chews for your pet.
By: FitterPaws Pet Products
With organic, vegan, gluten free and human grade ingredients (ones you can pronounce), you can be assured your pet is ingesting a natural healthy solution. FitterPaws provides natural health solutions for your pets because they deserve the best. Comfort Hemp Dog Chews are one of four products FitterPaws has launched. To learn more about the benefits of each product please visit us at:
https://fitterpaws.com/
As stated earlier our GMO free and organic products are considered human grade. Free shipping is available on orders over $49.95 and we offer a 30 day money back guarantee.
Recommended Dosages:
1 Chew per day for Dogs under 25lbs
2 Chews per day for Dogs 26-75lbs
3 Chews per day for Dogs 76 lbs and up
FitterPaws Pet Products strongly believes in giving back to the community of our lovable furry friends and their owners. Hence a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated monthly to pets in need.
https://fitterpaws.com/
Contact
FittePaws Customer Service
***@fitterpaws.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse