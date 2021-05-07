FitterPaws Comfort Dog Chews And Treats

FitterPaws Pet Products introduces our Comfort Hemp Dog Chews for your pet.

-- FitterPaws Pet Products is introducing our new Comfort Hemp Dog Chews. The treats feature 10mg of Hemp Oil that helps deliver numerous health benefits for your pet. A delicious snack made with just 7 ingredients, our Comfort chews will bring a sense of calm and relief that your dog will love.With organic, vegan, gluten free and human grade ingredients (ones you can pronounce), you can be assured your pet is ingesting a natural healthy solution. FitterPaws provides natural health solutions for your pets because they deserve the best. Comfort Hemp Dog Chews are one of four products FitterPaws has launched. To learn more about the benefits of each product please visit us at:https://fitterpaws.com/As stated earlier our GMO free and organic products are considered human grade. Free shipping is available on orders over $49.95 and we offer a 30 day money back guarantee.per day for Dogs under 25lbsper day for Dogs 26-75lbsper day for Dogs 76 lbs and upFitterPaws Pet Products strongly believes in giving back to the community of our lovable furry friends and their owners. Hence a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated monthly to pets in need.