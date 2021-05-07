Nao Group Set to Benefit from Post-Pandemic Expansion of Co-Working Sector Globally

Contact

-- Nao Group, the London-based property development firm, predicts a renewed period of growth for the coworking sector as positive developments to combat Covid-19 make strides towards a global post-pandemic recovery that will see lockdown measures slowly easing in the next coming months worldwide.Following a turbulent year for the global economy, the Company stands to benefit from the long-term positive effects Covid-19 inadvertly had in the coworking sector as changing attitudes to work and employment point towards flexible and remote working as a more productive and cost effective option. Research from University College London shows that 82% of employees around the globe hope to work remotely at least once a week after the pandemic. Numerous independent studies have also provided feedbacks referencing compulsory work-from-home or opting for a nearby co-working space becoming a significant eye-opener for many businesses of different scales and across different sectors, globally. These trends among others, stand to increase demand for vibrant coworking spaces such as those developed by Nao Group.The Company focuses on promising yet underserved UK regions, creating spaces that are designed for agile working while also providing key networking opportunities. Having recently been acquired by the Asian backed investment group, Dragon Gate, Nao Group has announced plans to expand its network of coworking properties through strategic property acquisition and development projects.In support of the Group's outlook, Dragon Gate Director Wang Heng further comments:Nao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating coworking communities across the UK.Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant coworking communities across London and beyond.With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing office real estate development market.Dragon Gate is a private investment group with a significant foothold in the Chinese market and a mandate for global expansion. With a senior management team that has extensive experience across the property and finance sectors, Nao Group benefits from collaboration with a successful team that shares its global outlook and access to capital that allows the group to secure cross-border opportunities at the forefront of market expansion.