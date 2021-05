Tickets Now Available for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition

One of mankind's greatest artistic achievements meets state-of-the-art technology for a fully immersive and intriguing experience.

By: SEE Global Entertainment

Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

Contact

Uche Ogba

EHCU Public Relations LLC

***@ehcupr.com Uche OgbaEHCU Public Relations LLC

End

-- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, an Internationally acclaimed touring exhibition that offers a one-of-a-kind experience will debut at Lambermont Events, at 950 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78208 from Jun. 11 - Sept. 30, 2021. Exhibition hours are Thursday thru Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.Tickets went live on Apr. 30, 2021 at www.chapelsistine.com, and already 10,000 Texans are queued to experience an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo's timeless masterpiece.The Exhibition, an immersive museum quality, near life-size reproduction of the iconic masters frescoes that adorn the Sistine Chapel in Rome, features 34 reproductions such as "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement." Michelangelo's celebrated scenes normally viewed from the ground to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel are recreated at eye level in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the intricate details of these masterpieces. As a result, visitors can explore the artwork up close, true to size, and hands-free, perfect for our socially-distant yet innovative world." says Dona Liston, owner Lambermont Events.Combining one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements with state-of-the-art technology, the Exhibition fully immerses visitors in an intriguing experience. The overwhelming impression is guests who have already visited the Sistine Chapel will find a new way of observing the art. Visitors who have never seen the originals will be intrigued and inspired to visit the Sistine Chapel at some time in the future." said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Attractions, Inc. "Timed tickets are available to limited capacity and ensure social distancing with ticket prices starting at $13.50, for a one and a half hour viewing. Audio guides in English and Spanish are available to rent or download on a smartphone or tablet to enhance each guest's experience. Guests who download the guide should bring their own headphones.Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a licensed exhibition of SEE Attractions, Inc. ( https://www.seeglobalentertainment.com/ ), a LA-based exhibition production company of the finest themed exhibitions such as: Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson and more. For more information on Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, please visit www.chapelsistine.com Lambermont Events is an event venue in San Antonio nestled in the heart of downtown. It is considered a true historic jewel that offers unmatched character and warmth for any special event. Its luscious grounds are ideal as a Wedding Venue in San Antonio, whereas rooms inside offer a more intimate setting. Utilize both to create the perfect feeling. Lambermont also offers other amenities similar to a private hotel. To learn more, please visit www.lambermontevents.com.The SEE™ Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, immersive entertainment. SEE is led by CEO Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info, please visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.