Tickets Now Available for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition
One of mankind's greatest artistic achievements meets state-of-the-art technology for a fully immersive and intriguing experience.
By: SEE Global Entertainment
Tickets went live on Apr. 30, 2021 at www.chapelsistine.com, and already 10,000 Texans are queued to experience an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo's timeless masterpiece.
The Exhibition, an immersive museum quality, near life-size reproduction of the iconic masters frescoes that adorn the Sistine Chapel in Rome, features 34 reproductions such as "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement." Michelangelo's celebrated scenes normally viewed from the ground to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel are recreated at eye level in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the intricate details of these masterpieces. As a result, visitors can explore the artwork up close, true to size, and hands-free, perfect for our socially-distant yet innovative world.
"We are excited to see the transformation of our 9,000 sq. ft. mansion. Each build-out of this Exhibition is different, and this will be the first time it will be featured in a historic home. Teams will work around our already ornate staircases, curved walls, and floor to ceiling mirrors. Our unique 3-story floor plan will allow for an intimate introduction between these historic masterpieces and our very own City history." says Dona Liston, owner Lambermont Events.
"We are honored to share this experience with art lovers of San Antonio and visitors from afar," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Attractions, Inc. "We are certain all visitors will be in awe after each visit. Whether you have visited the Sistine Chapel before or are seeing these masterpieces for the first time, the intimate, one-of-a-kind view invites a new perspective."
Timed tickets are available to limited capacity and ensure social distancing with ticket prices starting at $13.50, for a one and a half hour viewing. Audio guides in English and Spanish are available to rent or download on a smartphone or tablet to enhance each guest's experience. Guests who download the guide should bring their own headphones.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a licensed exhibition of SEE Attractions, Inc. (https://www.seeglobalentertainment.com/
About Lambermont Events
Lambermont Events is an event venue in San Antonio nestled in the heart of downtown. It is considered a true historic jewel that offers unmatched character and warmth for any special event. Its luscious grounds are ideal as a Wedding Venue in San Antonio, whereas rooms inside offer a more intimate setting. Utilize both to create the perfect feeling. Lambermont also offers other amenities similar to a private hotel. To learn more, please visit www.lambermontevents.com.
About SEE
The SEE™ Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, immersive entertainment. SEE is led by CEO Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info, please visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.
