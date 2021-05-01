Mayor Julia Fahl leads City of Lambertville COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

By: City of Lambertville

Img 0865

Contact

Julia Fahl, Mayor, City of Lambertville

***@lambertvillenj.org Julia Fahl, Mayor, City of Lambertville

End

-- The City of Lambertville, in partnership with Penn Medicine Princeton Health, New Hope Celebrates, Fisherman's Mark, Lambertville Public School, Delaware Valley Food Pantry, and Lambertville Police Department, was successful in providing vaccinations for 130 members of the public through a Vaccination Clinic hosted by Lambertville Hall. The task force, led by Mayor Julia Fahl, focused on providing opportunities for the community's Spanish-speaking as well as its low-income population. The vaccination clinic administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and more than 90% of the patients served were members of the community's Spanish-speaking residents."I am extremely proud of the work we accomplished through this clinic. This was a group effort; Penn Medicine at Princeton was introduced to me by members of New Hope Celebrates. We immediately brought in Fisherman's Mark, Lambertville Public School, the Lambertville Police Department, the Delaware Valley Food Pantry, and more community stakeholders to ensure that we focused our the Spanish-speaking residents. We were highly successful in focusing on members of our community that may have been overlooked by, or not had access to, mass vaccination sites," said Mayor Julia Fahl, who participated with the volunteer staff at the clinic."We are very grateful to Mayor Fahl and the City of Lambertville for welcoming us into their community. COVID-19 is the greatest public health crisis we have experienced. Vaccinating as many people as possible is a crucial step, and community-based, pop-up clinics like this one make it much easier for people to get the shot so they can protect themselves and their loved ones," says Debbie Millar, Director, Community Wellness and Engagement, Penn Medicine Princeton Health."Everyone worked hard to make this happen. It just goes to show that when community organizations come together, incredible things get done," said Jenn Williford, Executive Director, Fisherman's Mark.Over the past several years, Mayor Fahl and the City of Lambertville have emphasized the need for increased collaboration in order to improve public health, providing and publicizing annual flu vaccine clinics that were free for the community."I have made public safety and public health initiatives a hallmark of my mayorship. This is an extension of my 'Flu Shot with the Mayor' clinic, which we have held every year since I was elected. The success of this event was made possible because we have strengthened our relationships with community organizations over the last several years. In the heart of the pandemic, we focused on significantly increasing the number of contacts on our email lists and swift911 text and phone system and we increased the amount of communication by email, phone calls, texts, and more. This year we will again host the Flu Clinic, Feeding Lambertville Youth, and other public health initiatives."The City of Lambertville also plans to host a follow-up vaccine clinic on June 2nd for New Jersey residents, providing the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.