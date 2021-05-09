News By Tag
10 Year Anniversary of International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day
Trailblazing engineer Dr. Yamile Jackson celebrates hospitals that participate in kangaroo care awareness day annually on son's birthday to commemorate the birth skin to skin bond
"Skin to skin care is an evidence-based practice encouraged from birth", says Jackson. "It saved Zachary's life when he was born prematurely, and the hospital lost power during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. He not only survived but he thrived. We continue to advocate for medical adherence and public education for zero separation so that the bonds of motherhood remain intact. Kangaroo care is a heavy dose of parent centered nurturing for babies weighing from 1lb to around 15 lbs."
The benefits of kangaroo care to your baby include stabilizing your baby's heart rate, regulating temperature, and making the breathing more regular. The method involves holding an infant skin to skin in an upright and prone position on the parent's chest for a period of time. The Zaky ZAK, is unisex, wraps around the torso of the adult holding the infant to the chest and is comfortable and secure as a kangaroo-like pouch.
The device by Nurtured by Design, is the kangaroo care device preferred by birthing hospitals and units who care for babies because is engineered to make an ergonomic and safe micro-environment for holding skin to skin or clothed while allowing to be partially opened for breastfeeding without limiting access for healthcare interventions.
Jackson, a PhD engineer and mother of Zachary, founded Nurtured by Design to improve healthcare outcomes (especially those that are hospitalized, under medical care, or are difficult to soothe) and increase family and staff satisfaction while reducing the cost of healthcare for a lifetime.
Her 5-prong approach includes - 1) The Zaky HUG to calm and position babies on the bed. (2) The Zaky ZAK for safety, comfort, and duration of holding in kangaroo care or clothed (3) Founded the International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day (www.kangaroo.care)
The Zaky Cares program, the corporate responsibility branch on behalf of Zachary, has gifted thousands of Zaky products to hospitals in more than 50 countries. The company received a generous grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in line with the Foundation's commitment to global health.
Join the movement and advocate for newborns to be held skin-to-skin and celebrate International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day on May 15th. Local media outlets are encouraged to contact their local NICU's to learn more about the practice and celebrations. For more information, visit www.thezaky.com and www.kangaroo.care.
Crystal Brown-Tatum
Crystal Clear Communications
cbrown5530@aol.com
