Law Enforcement Spotlight on OSCR360 after feature in the April 2021 Edition of Officer Magazine
By: L-Tron
OSCR360 is an evidence documentation and presentation tool that was built from the voices of police officers, investigators and district attorneys/prosecutors. Within a matter of seconds, OSCR captures powerful 360-degree floor-to-ceiling images of crime, crash and fire scenes. Using the OSCR software, investigators and prosecutors consolidate, organize, and connect all digital evidence to create a comprehensive, multimedia case file & virtual walkthrough of the scene. From fingerprints and close-up evidence photos, to audio and video footage, to GPS coordinates and map overlays, each piece of vital evidence is incorporated into a compelling walkthrough. Judges, juries, witnesses, suspects, officers and attorneys are able to experience the scene as it originally appeared.
Hundreds of organizations, across 33 states (and counting), are using OSCR (https://www.l-
OFFICER Magazine, which was formerly comprised of two separate publications:
A digital copy of the April 2021 edition can be found here: Officer Magazine April 2021 (https://editions.mydigitalpublication.com/
L-Tron has proudly partnered with public safety and government agencies for the past two decades, and is most well-known in law enforcement circles for their 4910LR Driver's License Reader for eCitation. The company supplies agencies with a wide variety of patrol vehicle equipment (https://www.l-
