CIMdata Announces a Successful 2021 PLM Market & Industry Forum Series
This annual event presents PLM industry trends, 2020 global PLM market growth, and major research topics.
By: CIMdata
CIMdata's PLM Market & Industry Forums are the world's premier event for software and service providers focused on the PLM market and its development and growth. Participants gathered online to hear CIMdata's perspective on the state and trends of the PLM market, as well as a detailed discussion of CIMdata's research and viewpoints on the 2020 PLM market results. CIMdata shared its extensive analysis and forecasts regarding market growth across PLM domains, industries, regions, and the performance (revenue and market share analysis) of leading PLM software and service providers. The theme for 2021 was "Resilience in the Face of Crisis: Bouncing Forward."
In addition to the state of the industry, trends, and the market numbers, the program included presentations on:
During the event, CIMdata announced that Aras, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, IBM, Oracle, PTC, SAP, and Siemens were CIMdata PLM Mindshare Leaders for 2021.
Commenting on the PLM market, Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President, stated that, "The PLM market, as measured by CIMdata, grew by 3.5% in the calendar year 2020, above our forecast of -1.7%. The results were mixed, with some PLM segments up strongly and others down. The EDA segment had strong growth overall with no COVID-19 pause. Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) often struggles in downturns, and 2020 was no different, with CAM down 6.3%. The Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) segment grew strongly at 9.1% driven, in part, by Autodesk's move to subscription-
He added, "The growth drivers for the PLM Economy, Industry 4.0, smart connected products, IoT, and digital transformation, remain despite the COVID-19 pause. It will take some time for the market to recover, and CIMdata tried to gauge that in our forecasts out to 2025. CIMdata believes that supply chain issues revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic will drive future investments in smart manufacturing to make near-shoring and onshoring more economically viable. The crisis also saw an increased reliance on virtual collaboration, another trend that can have positive impacts on the PLM market. Finally, based on other CIMdata research, COVID-19 accelerated the interest in and adoption of cloud-based solutions. We might have reached a tipping point toward PLM on the cloud."
The PLM Market & Industry Forums provide the first look at CIMdata's PLM market estimates. CIMdata releases the complete analysis in its PLM Market Analysis Report Series. For more information, please see www.CIMdata.com.
