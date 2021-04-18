Abundance of Hope Counseling Partners with MTV and More for National 'Mental Health Action Day'

"Mental Health is just as Important as Physical Health....."

Abundance of Hope Counseling

--in partnership with 193 leading brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders today announced the first-everto be held on Thursday, May 20 during Mental Health Awareness Month.Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. And the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the "second pandemic."Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge.is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.Partners will encourage people to take their first steps towards mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.Chikeitha Owens, owner of Abundance of Hope Counseling has worked diligently educating, advocating and bringing awareness to mental health not only in individual settings but speaking at events as well. Abundance of Hope Counseling will continue to educate across social media and Speaking platforms for Mental Health Action Day."From Covid-19 to economic struggles and the continuing fight for racial justice, the other half of the twin pandemic is the rise of our mental health challenges,"said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. "This is a critical moment to shift our culture from mental health awareness to mental health action and MTV is proud to come together with diverse cross-sector leaders on this inaugural day to encourage and empower people to take action -- for themselves, for their loved ones or for the systemic changes needed to improve our social and emotional wellbeing."Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first steps towards mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at