The HOPE Center hosts Operation BBQ Relief in Toms River
The local nonprofit recently held a contactless drive-through event to serve hot meals to neighbors in need.
By: The HOPE Center
"The HOPE Center would like to thank Operation BBQ Relief, as well as David Keith and his team, the incredible partnering organizations and amazing volunteers who came out to help make this event possible," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "It really was a beautiful day in the community."
This was the fifth time that Operation BBQ Relief has helped the Toms River community. "Operation BBQ Relief served meals to those in need during Superstorm Sandy, as well as a three other occasions from 2018 to 2020," said VanBezooijen.
The HOPE Center opened its doors in February 2008 to provide services to those individuals in need of assistance. Today, the HOPE Center's staff and over 110 volunteers provide resources, advocacy and coordinating services with partner agencies. Volunteers assist clients in navigating the social service programs within the county to help resolve their issues of housing, utilities and other urgent needs.
The HOPE Center's mission is to serve clients with dignity and compassion and strives to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. The organization provides food through its full-service, client-choice food pantry and community garden, shelter assistance, utility assistance and transportation to those in need. Special events and various drives are held throughout the year.
The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit houseofhopeocean.org. (http://houseofhopeocean.org/
About Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides hot meals to communities impacted by disasters and the first responders that are on the ground helping. The organization was founded after the Joblin, Missouri EF5 tornado in May 2011. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has served in over 30 different states and has provided over 9M meals. To learn more, visit operationbbqrelief.org. (https://operationbbqrelief.org/
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
